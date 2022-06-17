Kristen Stewart Hit Chris Hemsworth in ‘Snow White and the Huntsman,’ He Loved It

Chris Hemsworth and Kristen Stewart co-starred snow white and the huntsman. Her performances didn’t garner critical acclaim, but they certainly created entertainment that audiences wanted to see. The movie even sparked a sequel that brought Emily Blunt into the mix. Stewart reportedly punched Hemsworth while filming snow white and the huntsman and he finally broke his silence, wishing that she really did take him further.

Kristen Stewart hit Chris Hemsworth in ‘Snow White and the Huntsman’

L-R: Kristen Stewart and Chris Hemsworth | Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

snow white and the huntsman tells the story of Snow White (Stewart), whom the evil Queen Ravenna (Charlize Theron) seeks to kill to ensure she maintains her own youth and beauty. The antagonist enlists the help of a hunter (Hemsworth), who chases after Snow to capture her. However, the unlikely pair will have to work together to defeat Ravenna’s evil rule. It will not be easy to face Ravenna and her powerful dark magic.

The hunter manages to reach Snow, but is punched in the face as he attempts to subdue her. The hit was supposed to be staged, but things didn’t turn out that way. Stewart accidentally punched Hemsworth right in the face at the snow white and the huntsman scene, which I was not entirely expecting.

Chris Hemsworth Wished Kristen Stewart Would Go Further By Hitting Him In ‘Snow White And The Huntsman’

▶» src=”https://www.youtube.com/embed/T-Bfsud5yYM?feature=oembed” frameborder=”0″ allow=”accelerometer; self-reproduction; clipboard-write; encrypted media; gyroscope; picture in picture» allowfullscreen>

GQ caught up with Hemsworth to talk about his past projects, including snow white and the huntsman, Thorand the next spider head. The interviewer brought up the fact that a lot of things came up about how Stewart punched Hemsworth in the face. Furthermore, they asked him if he could ever forgive her for it. The actor let out a laugh in addition to his response.

“Oh yeah, I was more upset that she didn’t go through with the take,” Hemsworth said. “She hit me and said, ‘Oh my God, I’m so sorry.’ I was like, ‘That would have been the perfect, most truthful shot we had.’ I think she was more upset than I was.”

The actor loved acting in a huge box office hit.

▶» src=”https://www.youtube.com/embed/VY67V0wOlz8?feature=oembed” frameborder=”0″ allow=”accelerometer; self-reproduction; clipboard-write; encrypted media; gyroscope; picture in picture» allowfullscreen>

Hemsworth and Stewart have substantially grown their filmographies since starring in snow white and the huntsman. She recently earned an Oscar nomination for her impressive performance in spencer. Meanwhile, Hemsworth added more Marvel Cinematic Universe installments to his credit as Thor. He will also play Steve Abnesti on Netflix. spider head. Hemsworth enjoys working on both studio films and smaller independent projects.

“Again, I was still happy to have a job and to work on big movies and big popcorn blockbusters, if you will,” Hemsworth said. “Those were the movies that I loved as a kid, but I also wanted to do smaller, character-driven movies where special effects and big action scenes weren’t necessarily the most dominant force.”

RELATED: ‘Spencer’ Star Kristen Stewart Doesn’t Give a Damn About Oscar Buzz Playing Princess Diana, But Wants to ‘Ignite’ Bigger Conversations