Kristen Stewart hits with her extravagant skirt on the red carpet of Cannes

The red carpet of the Cannes Film Festival is, without a doubt, one of the most glamorous of the year. On the seventh day of the film competition, actresses and models once again caused a sensation with their spectacular outfits signed by the great luxury fashion firms.

This Monday, one of the great protagonists was Kristen Stewart, who returned to the red carpet with an impressive set from the spring-summer 2022 collection by Chanel, a brand of which she has been an ambassador for many years.



Kristen Stewart with Léa Seydoux and Viggo Mortensen, dressed in Dior, on the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival Joel C Ryan/AP

The actress appeared at the festival with a crop top full of glitter and beads, with a perkins neck and long sleeves, which was combined with a white sarong-style skirt, high waist, asymmetrical hem and a huge front bow. This time Kristen did not go barefoot as she did four years ago at the awards, but she opted for some black pumps with very fine transparent heels.



Kristen Stewart and Léa Seydoux on the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival GUILLAUME HORCAJUELO / EFE

On the carpet, she posed alongside Léa Seydoux, who also made an impact in a black Louis Vuitton dress made of lace, with horizontal satin stripes and gold embroidery. paillettes and silver crystals. She combined it with sandals and jewelry from the house.



Léa Seydoux on the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival GUILLAUME HORCAJUELO / EFE

Naomi Campbell captured all eyes with a sensational Valentino Haute Couture dress, this time in black and not in the fuchsia pink that is triumphing on this red carpet. The British top was spectacular with a design with a dizzying V-neckline and feathers scattered throughout the design that provided a special touch. She finished off the look with a stunning Bvlgari necklace.



Naomi Campbell on the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival GUILLAUME HORCAJUELO / EFE

Sara Sampaio dazzled at the presentation of the film Decision to leave Featuring a spectacular bright red design by Zuhair Murad. One piece off-the-shoulder with pleated fabric and openings on the skirt. She completed the look with Messika jewelry.



Sara Sampaio on the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival) Andreas Rentz/Getty

Sharon Stone returned to the red carpet after conquering her Dolce & Gabbana the day before. Once again the actress relied on one of the Italian firm’s designs, on this occasion, she wore a sensual green design, which combined rhinestones and animal print, and which had a sweetheart neckline and an opening in the skirt.



Sharon Stone on the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival GUILLAUME HORCAJUELO / EFE

Emily Ratajkowski was faithful to her suggestive style with a transparent lingerie design by Miu Miu, with lace and embroidered stones and with a belt placed just below the bust that further stylized her slender figure.



Emily Ratajkowski on the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival SEBASTIEN NOGIER / EFE

Anja Rubik joined the fashion of cut outs in a beige draped design by Saint Laurent, with a rose in the form of a brooch in the central part that united the top and skirt and left the abdomen visible.



Anja Rubik on the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival SARAH MEYSSONNIER/Reuters

Maggie Gyllenhaal was very elegant in a black dress with pronounced shoulder pads, a V-neckline and draping at the waist and skirt. A Lanvin design that she wore with Chopard jewelry.



Maggie Gyllenhaal on the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival Andreas Rentz/Getty

Rebecca Hall, who this year is part of the jury, wore a Prada design, studded with sequins, which had a low back and a side slit in the skirt. She finished off the look with sandals and a handbag from Carolina Herrera.



Rebecca Hall on the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA / AFP

Tina Kunakey, wife of Vincent Cassel, chose green, one of the fashionable shades, to exude glamor on the red carpet. A design with a strapless neckline and cape designed by Pierpaolo Piccioli, creative director of Valentino, which he wore with long white gloves.

For his part, Vincent Cassel wore an elegant suit signed by Dior and combined with a sophisticated light-colored and patterned tie.



Tina Kunakey and Vincent Cassel on the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival GUILLAUME HORCAJUELO / EFE

Helena Gatsby wore a sophisticated pink pleated Alberta Ferretti dress with a sweetheart neckline and a full skirt.



Helena Gatsby and Sharon Stone on the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival) Andreas Rentz/Getty

Alina Baikova joined the trendy fuchsia pink but not with a Valentino design, but with one from Azzi & Osta. The model drew attention for the mini flag and pin she wore to support Ukraine.



Alina Baikova on the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival GUILLAUME HORCAJUELO / EFE



Alina Baikova on the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival Petros Giannakouris/AP

Chiara Sampaio opted for white with a mermaid silhouette design by Tony Ward with an opening at the neckline and straps that ended in a large cape.



Sampaio on the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival PIROSCHKA VAN DE WOUW / Reuters

Beatrice Venezi opted for an elegant and flowing design by Alberta Ferretti that stood out for its ruffles and pleated fabric.