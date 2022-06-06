Entertainment

Kristen Stewart ‘I felt lighter than I’ve ever felt in my life’ when ‘Twilight’ ended

Kristen Stewart was the furthest thing from an unknown actor when she joined the Twilight to emit. She had already made a name for herself in Hollywood by starring in movies like Speak Y panic room. A lover of independent films, Stewart wasn’t looking to get rich and famous when she stepped into Bella Swan’s shoes. However, fate had other plans for the actor.

The Twilight saga remains one of the most successful film franchises of all time. The five films made Stewart one of the biggest celebrities in the world. Interestingly, Stewart was completely unaware that the first movie would have such a massive built-in audience. It wasn’t until fans bombarded her at Comic-Con that she realized just how many people were involved in the movie thanks to Stephenie Meyer’s books of the same name.

