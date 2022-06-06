Kristen Stewart ‘I felt lighter than I’ve ever felt in my life’ when ‘Twilight’ ended

Kristen Stewart was the furthest thing from an unknown actor when she joined the Twilight to emit. She had already made a name for herself in Hollywood by starring in movies like Speak Y panic room. A lover of independent films, Stewart wasn’t looking to get rich and famous when she stepped into Bella Swan’s shoes. However, fate had other plans for the actor.

Kristen Stewart, student of ‘Twilight’ | Noam Galai/WireImage

Kristen Stewart never expected ‘Twilight’ to be so popular

The Twilight saga remains one of the most successful film franchises of all time. The five films made Stewart one of the biggest celebrities in the world. Interestingly, Stewart was completely unaware that the first movie would have such a massive built-in audience. It wasn’t until fans bombarded her at Comic-Con that she realized just how many people were involved in the movie thanks to Stephenie Meyer’s books of the same name.

The ‘Spencer’ star was very attracted to her character, Bella Swan

So what was it that initially drew Stewart to Twilight to get started? In an interview with Vanity Fair, the happiest season The actor revealed that his character, Bella, really intrigued him. She was interested in all the ways that Bella and Edward’s love story subverted the norm.

▶» src=”https://www.youtube.com/embed/LrBn0g6g0H4?feature=oembed” frameborder=”0″ allow=”accelerometer; self-reproduction; clipboard-write; encrypted media; gyroscope; picture in picture» allowfullscreen>

RELATED: ‘Twilight’: Why Robert Pattinson ‘Fought’ For Limited Screen Time In ‘New Moon’?

“I thought it was really ambitious, this portrayal of the most epic and definitive love story that could be,” Stewart explained. “Also, Bella is not your typical female lead. The balance of power between her and Edward is really skewed. Edward is an idealistic, perfect and self-confident man, although deep down he is very afraid. Bella is naive but also confident. Whatever is inside of her that drives her from her is stronger than her. She just trusts herself so much.”

Stewart reflected on how he felt about the end of ‘The Twilight Saga’

When Stewart was filming Twilight, thought the idea of ​​a sequel was a bit absurd. Therefore, he could never have predicted four additional movies. The actor would spend four years filming and promoting the films. They consumed the life out of him for quite some time. So how did he feel when he finally completed the franchise? In an interview with W Magazine, he opened up about how he felt the day he finished filming the popular movies forever.

RELATED: ‘Twilight’: Kristen Stewart Was Throwing Up Between Takes During This Iconic ‘Eclipse’ Scene

“I felt like I could shoot up into the night sky and every pore in my body would like to shoot light,” Stewart revealed. “I felt lighter than I have ever felt in my life. It kills you all the time, you’re always so nervous about doing it. And when you get to the end, you’re done and you can walk away, and in this case, it took three years to do it.”

Playing such a well-known character for so long would probably make most actors uneasy. It is understandable that Stewart felt such a profound sense of release when Twilight finally over. To this day, the actor is deeply defensive of the Twilight films. Although she had her ups and downs in the franchise, ultimately she is proud of what she was able to do.

RELATED: ‘Twilight’: Robert Pattinson Admits He Didn’t Want to Go to His Audition