Kristen Stewart in Spencer: the first trailer arrives

P.probably, at least so far, this is the try harder that she had to face Kristen Stewart, 31 years old. Playing Lady Diana, one of the most loved figures – but also often disputed – of the twentieth century, which had deep ties with a European royal family and about whose end, perhaps, the whole truth has not yet been told, it was certainly the most challenging role of his career.

Spencer’s trailer in Italian

And who can’t wait to watch the actress perform in Spencer, a film by Pablo Larraín – which has already brought other iconic figures to life on the big screen, including Jackie Kennedy, with Natalie Portman and Pablo Neruda with Gael Garcia Bernal – out in Italian cinemas on January 20, 2022, you can start getting an idea with the italian trailer (below).

The film Spencer will focus not on the whole existence of the “sad princess”, but will be a tale of just one weekend in Diana’s life. But certainly not a casual one: in fact we are talking about that spent with the royal family on the Sandringham estate and – specifically – the one in which Carlo’s wife makes the decision to leave him. In the role of the prince there will be Jack Farthing, in a cast that includes Timothy Spall, Sally Hawkins and Sean Harris.

Kristen Stewart on Lady Diana: “I could feel her energy”

In those days, court friction reaches maddening levels, she suffers from depression and bulimia and feels more and more ingabbiata in obligations that the Crown imposes on them.

“Those moments before the divorce must have been difficult and me I have always felt his energy»Said Kristen Stewart. “Especially in the dance scenes. On the set we had a very specific rite for which every day I filmed a different moment on different music in a different room“.

Receive news and updates

on the latest

beauty trends

directly in your mail

The actress confessed that “her knees were shaking.” fear. And it wasn’t just that of fall down the stairs, but I felt all the vitality of passages by Lou Reed or Miles Davis through the covers of Nirvana such as All apologies, that I didn’t know and I fell in love with ».

Meanwhile, in 2022 the 25 years since Diana’s disappearance: what better way to remember it And celebrate it?

iO Donna © REPRODUCTION RESERVED