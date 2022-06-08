Kristen Stewart is embarking on her first queer project

The beautiful Kristen Stewart already has a new project in her hands and it will be dedicated exclusively to the LGBTQ+ community. The star of the vampire saga “Twilight” plans to launch a queer reality show about ghost hunting.

In this way, it was the same actress who made the announcement via Instagram. However, it was the stylist CJ Romero who shared the clip where she is, she gave the scoop.

“Hi… I’m frighteningly excited to announce that I’m partnering with Scout Productions, the company behind shows like ‘Legendary’ and ‘Queer Eye,’ for the gayest, funniest ghost-busting show yet to be the most exciting ever.” , detailed the interpreter, who is currently engaged to the actress and screenwriter Dylan Meyer.

Likewise, Kristen Stewart called for a casting that appears to be exclusive to the LGBTQ+ community. “We need to find the most incredible ghost hunters, paranormal specialists, mediums, psychics, and LGBTQ+ investigators,” she finally stressed.

In turn, in the caption CJ Romero, who is a great friend of Stewart judging by his Instagram feed, noted that “Kristen, myself and Scout Productions have been working very hard on this and now we are looking for actors.”

Likewise, it was not clear what role the person who gave life to Diana of Wales will play in «spencer“But it doesn’t look like he’s going to act.

Furthermore, in an interview with The New Yorker in November 2021, the 32-year-old movie star described this project as “a paranormal romp in a queer space.”

Back then he added that “gays love pretty things, so we’re aiming for riches right now.”