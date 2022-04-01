Kristen Stewart is inspired by Lady Di’s favorite dress

There are many who bet because Kristen Stewart, one of our youngest style muses, is going to win the coveted statuette of the film industry at dawn on Monday, March 28. Yes, this 2022, the actress is nominated to win the Oscar award in the category of ‘Best Actress’ for her role in the successful film ‘Spencer’, Directed by the Chilean Pablo Larraín.

For this reason, the media presence of the actress has increased notably throughout the world. We have become accustomed to seeing her on countless red carpets, both at awards and film festivals, and we have even been able to see her at certain American ‘shows’ as her guest. His last appearance occurred yesterday at the PGA (Producers Guild Awards), where she participated as a guest of the gala with figures such as the tennis player Serena Williams or the actor Will Smith. She also had the role of presenter and that is why Kristen Stewart’s was one of the most anticipated appearances on the red carpet.

For the occasion, Kristen Stewart opted for a look that swam between the classic and the daring thanks to the dress and the ‘beauty’ styling that she wore. As the main piece She wore an impressive off-white dress with a princess-style skirt and an incredible bustier-style bodice. The piece belongs to Brandon Maxwell’s fall winter 2021/2022 collection, a unique jewel to wear on a red carpet.

The choice of Kristen Stewart, who is always advised by the stylist Tara Swennen, seemed to us to be the most successful because it is a unique piece, on trend and full of details in which we could get lost for hours. But also, this wonders of Brandon Maxwell on the body of the actress reminds us of one of Lady Di’s favorite dresses. The one she fell in love with as soon as she saw him at a charity parade and which she wore for the first time at a dinner held in honor of the Queen at the residence of the German Ambassador in London.

This piece by designers David and Elizabeth Emanuel, the same ones who created her wedding dress, was one of the princess’s favorite dresses. Lady Di paraded with him on many occasions and was chosen by the creators of the movie ‘Spencer’, starring Kristen Stewart herself, for the promotional poster of the footage. A whole work of art in itself.

We also have to applaud this Kristen Stewart red carpet look for the ‘beauty’ look. Within the universe of beauty, the actress’s choices are also highly applauded because she combines very natural makeup with trendy details that make her stand out. On this occasion, as it has been inspired by one of Lady Di’s star outfits, Kristen Stewart has chosen a very natural makeup. Almost angelic. In counterpoint, the hairstyle was the most nineties since he has chosen a high bun with waves and loose strands on the face.

