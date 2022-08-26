Kristen Stewart is looking for ghostbusters for her paranormal reality show

Kristen Stewart’s career always manages to surprise us. the protagonist of twilight has done all kinds of projects since he finished shooting the vampire saga with Robert Pattinson, an actor who has starred in batman this year and has managed to rank second in terms of box office success (Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness stole the position from him). In any case, now one of the projects that the artist from Personal shopper has in mind from 2021: bringing to life the gayest, funniest and most exciting reality show ghostbuster ever. And in fact, right now the actress is looking for participants.

The world of the paranormal to be studied again

Stewart has opened a call for those specialists in the paranormal, mediums, sensitives and researchers who will lead the team in this super gay adventure (at least that’s how she catalogs it herself). In the Instagram video that we have left you at the top The actress seems very happy and enthusiastic about the project. The program will be produced by herself and by Scout (Responsable of queer eye for Netflix). The project will be combined with the busy career as a director that is about to take off. Yes, Stewart will make the leap to directing and that will be a complement to her repertoire of work.

It seems that the original cast of twilight is looking for many more fields to expand into and its machinery knows no limits. We don’t know what this reality show will be like, leaving aside that the norm to participate is to be part of the LGBT community, but this type of program that focuses on the paranormal always ends up being very interesting. And if we have movies like paranormal encounters either The Blair Witch Project as referents, then things get out of hand.