Kristen Stewart is the most elegant in Cannes 2022 with a balloon skirt

The free and carefree style of Kristen Stewart It has led her to occupy the position of best dressed, not for nothing did she become the Chanel ambassador, and a la mode he has defended each of his appearances, especially his presence at Cannes 2022.

The Cannes Film Festival prepares us to commemorate the best of cinema, however, it has an exclusive seat for the fashion, as the choices of the attendees highlight the trends of the season. In this 75th edition, the styles have been off-duty who have accompanied the celebrities on their way to the airport, arriving at their hotels or a simple tour of the French Riviera. But, when it comes to the red carpet, everything changes, and the American actress, Kristen StewartYes, you know how to do it.

The look with which Kristen Stewart returned to the Cannes 2022 red carpet

Kristen Stewart walked the red carpet at Cannes 2022 in a Chanel outfit. Andreas Rentz

The spencer protagonist is in the Côte d’Azur to attend the projection of its new participation in Crimes Of The Future, in the company of Viggo Mortensen and Léa Seydoux. As usual, she made a Haute Couture statement, confirming that elegance is achieved in skirts.

For his first debut in the cannes red carpetchose a balloon skirt with a high waist and predominant bow, which achieves a flattering visual effect. To combine it correctly, he chose a top with a high neck and sumptuous rhinestones. Each piece belongs to Chanel’s Spring-Summer 2022 Haute Couture collection. The house showcased such a duo in their classic slingback heels on the runway, while Stewart opted for some pump shoes stiletto heel in black.