Kristen Stewart is up for her first Oscar

Kristen Stewart has managed to get away from Bella Swan, her role in the saga Twilight that gave her worldwide recognition, but also pigeonholed her for a long time; now with spencerthe 31-year-old actress is looking for her first Oscar.

In this biopic, Stewart puts herself in the shoes of Lady Di and is directed by the Chilean Paul Larrain. The production narrates the moments in the life of Diana of Wales since, at the Sandringham residence (United Kingdom), she decides that her marriage to Prince Charles is over.

It highlights that spencer failed to sneak into the Oscars for best picturejust the actress received the nomination by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences of the United States.

A role that can give him his first Oscar

In an interview with several media outlets after the premiere of spencerKristen mentioned that “Playing this role has been very nice and very rewarding. Representing Diana on this stage has left a mark on me.”

The American prepared for four months to play Diana as faithfully as possible, assimilating her gestures, her way of being and, above all, the horror of those Christmases in which her marriage to Prince Charles was dead, but from which she still had no escape route.

“I’ve thought about it a lot, every day,” he said of the possibility of reliving what life in a royal family would be like and surviving those Christmases at Sandringham Castle, where Elizabeth II and her family celebrate the festivities.

“If I were in the same position as Diana… There are people who can play various roles in your life, which can be various people. I don’t think it’s a healthy thing and I don’t think I was good at it. When I was younger, one of the pieces of advice they gave me was that for interviews, which could scare me a little, it was someone else, who played a role. But me, when I play a role, I’m not another person,” she added.

Kristen’s performance

The film, which placed the actress for the first time in the race for the Oscar, shows a sullen, broken, paranoid Diana with the only consolation of her two sons, Enrique and Guillermowhich represent the few rays of light within a work that at times takes overtones of a thriller.

The short approaches, to emphasize the impeccable characterization of Diana, the sequence shots, chasing the actress through the corridors of Sandringham Castle, and the non-diegetic music, as if it were a Hitchcock film, underpin the film, which achieves its target masterfully.

It overwhelms, harasses and annoys the viewer with a Diana barely seen to date. “I wanted to do a good imitation of her. I know that I am not a great imitator, although when I imitate someone in front of my friends I am good at it. But I’m not the kind of actress who steps out of the role and tries to do something crazy. For me a film has to be like a mirror. Decoding all her gestures and emotions has been a lot of fun. It has been like putting together a sentimental puzzleStewart analyzed.

“I don’t think it’s important whether or not everything faithfully represents reality because that was not our goal. We wanted to honor his memory and put it into consideration,” added the actress.

