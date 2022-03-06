Kristen Stewart: “It was exhausting to imagine being Lady Di” | Oscar Awards | Twilight | Cinema and series

On the sidelines of her first Oscar nomination for best actress, Kristen Stewart is gearing up for her directorial debut with The Waterline. The artist, who was a media figure for the youth phenomenon Twilight and her relationship and subsequent separation from Robert Pattinson, has devoted herself to independent cinema in recent years and is now emerging as a favorite to win the golden statuette for playing Princess Diana in Spencer , directed by the Chilean Pablo Larraín.

