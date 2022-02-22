Kristen Stewart, Jared Leto, and More Cover Olivia Rodrigo’s “Driver’s License”

Olivia Rodrigo delivered one of the most successful albums of 2021. During these months, the young star positioned more than one hit in the international rankings, among them “Driver’s License”, an anthem of teenage heartbreak. Well, as part of W magazine’s “Lyrical Improv” section, now we can see Kristen Stewart, Jared Leto, Jodie Comer, Kirsten Dunst and more artists joining forces to deliver a dramatic version of the popular single.

The actors invited for this exercise take turns reading their lyrics. Due to the fact that it has an improvisational spirit, the final result is quite heterogeneous, since while some choose to recite each phrase as if it were a line from a classic poem and others practice it as if it were a line from the script of a movie scene, others prefer to sing it in his own way or try to imitate Olivia.

What they all seem to convey in equal measure is the desolate feeling that is narrated in this composition, since it speaks of the loss of a love that seemed eternal. Without a doubt, it is a quite entertaining clip that will excite fans of the Californian singer. The cast of interpreters of this recording is completed by Leslie Odom Jr., Tessa Thompson, Simon Rex, Jennifer Hudson, Emilia Jones, Kodi Smit-McPhee, and Ruth Negga. You can watch it below:

It is worth remembering that Sour by Olivia Rodrigo arrived at the beginning of last year and pleasantly surprised the critics and the audience. In fact, the album is included in our list of the 50 best albums of 2021.