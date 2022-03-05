Kristen Stewart leaves us a ponytail that takes years away and eye makeup so beautiful that we love it for a wedding

Definitely Kristen Stewart She is one of those celebrities who always know how to leave us with very good beauty looks, there have been many occasions in which the actress has made us fall in love and inspired us. And this time she has done it again, to attend the Santa Barbara International Festival, Kristen has chosen a really flattering ponytail, one of those that take years away, and a makeup that is as beautiful as it is perfectly worked.

And yes, Kristen knows how to play this red carpet thing and enhance her looks like no one else, that’s why their hairstyles and their makeup are perfectly studied to achieve results as good as the one we bring you today.





So we start with her ponytail, which as you can see it is a very cool ponytail and at the same time very simple to achieve, is tall, taut and perfectly polishedand the ponytail itself is open so that you do not see such a straight or flat result and with the tips combed slightly outwards that give it a more sixty. And finally a few strands have been removed at the height of the sideburns that frame the face and are the key to such a jovial result.





But if we have already signed her ponytail, her makeup has not been less, so much so that it seems to us an option to take into account, whether for a bride or for a guest, because it is one of those makeups that are simply flattering and elegant.

The actress has enhanced her eyes with very luminous gold and brown shadowsand has framed the gaze with thick black eyeliner, and if you look closely, his eyebrows are perfectly worked. And for the lips and cheeks, a brownish-pinkish hue that balances all makeup.

Photos | gtres