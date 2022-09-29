Kristen Stewart, Megan Fox and other famous bisexuals

On September 23 the LGTBI+ collective celebrates and it lives up to its long list of acronyms, the ones that admit all desires and orientations outside the normative heterosexual spectrum. It is important that celebrities who are part of the collective and influence public opinion raise their voices.

On that day, like every year, the International Bisexuality Day, a date as important as the celebration of pride for many people who do not define themselves as heterosexual or homosexual. This date makes visible the plurality of feelings and affections, inclusion and love for all sexual dissidence that wants to be present in a society that, luckily, is giving more and more space to anyone who wants to live their love on their own terms.

These are some of the Famous national and international that proudly display their bisexuality.

Kristen Stewart

The one that was the palest and “beautiful” of the humans seduced by vampires and shaved werewolves, in the Twilight saga, had a lot of difficulty recognizing himself as a queer person after her 4-year long relationship with Robert Pattinson. As she has told, she received pressure from within the industry to hide her true sexuality.

“I was being briefed from an old-school mindset, which is: You want to preserve your career, your success, and your productivity, and there are people in the world who don’t like you. They don’t like you dating girls, and they don’t like you to identify as ‘lesbian’, but they don’t like you to identify as ‘straight’ either. People love to gossip, but what the hell do you care?

After the end of his relationship with Pattinson, the actress has made her bisexual condition more and more visible, with a preference for women, thus giving a strict response to all those who tried to keep her trapped in her golden cage. To date, she has been in romantic relationships with producer Alice Cargile and model Stela Maxwell.

Angelina Jolie

One of the great figures of Hollywood and classic couple of Brad Pitt until their marriage imploded she has been declared bisexual for decades.

In fact, he had a long relationship with model Jenny Shimizu before meeting the father of her children. “I would have married Jenny if it weren’t for the fact that she was already married to my husband,” he confessed in an interview. “I see people as people and love as love, So it makes sense for a woman to know that I would love her as much as a man.”

Paco Leon

The Sevillian actor likes nothing more than a confidence. It is only necessary to pull his tongue so that he recognizes, as he already did in Bertín Osborne’s interview program on RTVE, that when he met his current wife, the screenwriter Anna Rodríguez Costa, he was enjoying a relationship with the other sex . “I had a boyfriend. But not her, but me. At that time I had boyfriends and girlfriends indistinctly. I knew that with her I was going to grow old. We have been together for 10 years and what we have left”.

Some time later he was happy with the reaction that the public had had before his confession. “people have taken it very well and I think they have celebrated both the what and the how.” He clarified, yes, that he does not feel like a spokesman for any group. “I practice my freedom. If that’s an example, then ‘olé’, but I’m not committed; it’s hard for me to champion causes, even though actors suddenly have to be role models or things like that”

Ezra Miller

The actor is clearly having much more trouble getting along with the law than understanding where he falls on the sexual orientation spectrum.

Miller is at ease flowing between the two sexes at pleasure, never so close to any as to define himself completely. “The way I would choose to identify would not be gay. I’ve been mostly attracted to ‘them,’ but I’ve been with a lot of people and I’m open to love wherever it can be found.”

Megan fox

In 2009, the protagonist of the saga transformers released some statements to the media that caused a stir. Before, he was preceded by actresses like Lindsay Lohan or Drew Barrymore, two bona fide teen rom-com queens of the early 2000s, who also admitted years before to being equally attracted to women and men.