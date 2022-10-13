Kristen Stewart, muse of the Chanel show: “It is important to burn your best version every day to be able to start again”

The relationship of Kristen Stewart and Chanel It is one of those that, whatever happens, last and last. Perhaps because the maison has found in this American actress that which is so much presumed in Paris: ‘allura’ How difficult to define what composes it and how easy to spot when seen walking down the street.

And how complicated it is to update it, especially when there are things that seem sacred to the public: elegant is elegant, allure is allure, and beauty is beauty. but neither Kristen, not Virginie Viard or Chanel They have never been characterized by doing what is expected of them. Therefore, from a screen that went around the room, Kristen Stewart has given a phrase of which he does not forget: “It is no longer important to know who you are or what you want: it is important to burn your best version every day to be able to start again”. And that’s what Chanel has done.

They have not burned bridges; after all, there is a loyal clientele and public which cannot be lost sight of. But of course, it is that nobody has said that in continuous renewal you have to leave the successes behind. What’s more: destroying them every night, as Stewart says, gives you the opportunity to choose them again the next day with awareness, truly falling in love again; not follow the relationship out of sheer inertia. That’s why, the tweed suits have been more pertinent than ever.

Despite being the star and cause of the spring-summer 2023 show, Kristen Stewart has not walked. I know that she has attended the front row, as expected, and is the image of the campaign images and the video of dem that the house has made in collaboration with the couple of fashion photographers that make up Inez & Vinoodh.

Chanel spring-summer 2023 show

SPOTLIGHT BY LAUNCHMETRICS Chanel, color classics Following the classic lines, the designs have been colored in shades pinks, peaches and light green; soft choices for a sophisticated summer but with a fun touch.

SPOTLIGHT BY LAUNCHMETRICS new silhouettes Although the silhouette of all life is there, there are also the versions: vests, surprisingly fluid trousers, sleeves, a frayed touch and gloves with XL bows on the arm. Let’s take the codes and give them a new patina.