Entertainment

Kristen Stewart once felt she handled her childhood fame like a ‘freak’

Photo of James James6 mins ago
0 11 3 minutes read

Although Kristen Stewart became a star thanks to Twilighthe originally rose to stardom after being in the film. panic room. But looking back on his early years, Stewart felt that maybe he hadn’t handled his fame in the best way.

Kristen Stewart almost gave up being an actress at a young age

Kristen-Stewart | Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images

Stewart had been fascinated with acting from a young age. His interest in the art form was partially influenced by his parents, who were in the entertainment industry. With his mother being a screenwriter and his father being a film director, he ended up following in his family’s footsteps in a different way.

Source link

Tags
Photo of James James6 mins ago
0 11 3 minutes read

Related Articles

Netflix. Florence Pugh Films The Wonder in Ireland

20 seconds ago

‘It’s all about JLo’: Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck plan an INTIMATE 3-day wedding party

1 min ago

Johnny Depp Will Direct This Melancholy Film Accompanied by Al Pacino – CINEMABLEND

12 mins ago

Tom Cruise saw her. Or how Top Gun beat the pandemic and revived cinema

18 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button