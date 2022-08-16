Kristen Stewart once felt she handled her childhood fame like a ‘freak’

Although Kristen Stewart became a star thanks to Twilighthe originally rose to stardom after being in the film. panic room. But looking back on his early years, Stewart felt that maybe he hadn’t handled his fame in the best way.

Kristen Stewart almost gave up being an actress at a young age

Stewart had been fascinated with acting from a young age. His interest in the art form was partially influenced by his parents, who were in the entertainment industry. With his mother being a screenwriter and his father being a film director, he ended up following in his family’s footsteps in a different way.

the spencer The actress officially started while acting in a school play. An agent noticed Stewart and approached her to represent her. But after a year of being sent out for auditions, she only landed one commercial. The lack of opportunities eventually left Stewart so frustrated that she almost gave up.

“I decided a year after not getting any commercials, ‘Fuck it. I’m not making my mom drive around LA anymore,'” Stewart once said in an interview with Newsweek. “I also got really nervous about every audition. She was dying. I had one appointment left and my mom said, ‘Have some integrity and go to your last one.’ And went security of objects. If she hadn’t gotten that, she would have been done.”

Kristen Stewart once felt like she handled fame like a freak

Stewart’s persistence finally paid off when she landed one of her first major roles in panic room. In David Fincher’s 2002 feature film, the young actor co-starred opposite Jodie Foster as a mother and daughter defending themselves from invaders in their home.

After his time shooting the movie, Stewart experienced his first brush with fame at a very young age. But in hindsight, he didn’t like the way he originally handled the spotlight.

“People would come up to me when I was eating with my family at a restaurant or something, and I would always snuggle into myself in a ridiculous way,” she once said in an interview with radio schedules (via Independent). “My family would be so embarrassed and be like, ‘Kristen, what are you doing? Just be nice and say hello. And honestly, I don’t know what my problem was.”

What made her reaction to fame even weirder for Stewart was that she usually didn’t mind interacting with people.

“I think it’s natural that 13-year-olds can be pretty insecure, but the unnatural thing is that I wasn’t insecure,” she said. “I loved talking to people, normally… It’s just fame. That’s what I had a really difficult time with.”

Over time, the Oscar nominee believed that how she handled fame influenced how others thought of her.

“He was a freak with all those things at first and that’s why everyone thought he was a freak. I was definitely too self-conscious,” she added.

Why Kristen Stewart Thought Being Famous Was Kind of Lonely

Stewart has admitted to having some difficulty adjusting to her fame and celebrity in the past. The actress felt that being famous could create an unwanted boundary between herself and others.

“Actors become so isolated. It’s like people aren’t allowed to talk to us. If you’re a big star, or whatever, if you’re like a famous person, it’s kind of lonely. Like people don’t want to talk to you,” she once said. Loaded (via Toronto).

He went on to discuss why he felt being a movie star wasn’t all it was cracked up to be.

“I think it’s people who want to be movie stars, and this is silly, but life really is a huge driving force for so many actors and actresses. Only. And they will not be happy in the end, because they are not doing anything for themselves, everything is for someone else. They are always nice and always satisfying and they always try to do something to stay at this level,” he added.

