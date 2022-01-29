Kristen Stewart out of the game? No leading actress has ever won an Oscar without a SAG nomination | Awards Today

By Simone Fabriziani
When the nominations for the 28th Screen Actors Guild Awards, the major film and television awards awarded annually by the Hollywood Actors Union (SAG), one of the most shocking exclusions from its five-year membership was that of Kristen Stewart in Spencer.
The US actress, as Princess Diana of Wales, had previously received key nominations for Golden Globe Drama and Critics’s Choice Awards, but lost her first statuette to Nicole Kidman in Being the Ricardos, currently the presumed favorite. A decidedly huge obstacle from a statistical point of view for Kristen Stewart, given that since the institution of the actors’ union award, no actress in a leading role has ever subsequently won an Oscar without a corresponding SAG nomination:
1994: Jessica Lange – Blue Sky
1995: Susan Sarandon – Dead Man Walking
1996: Frances McDormand – Fargo
1997: Helen Hunt – Something has changed
1998: Gwyneth Paltrow – Shakespeare in Love
1999: Hilary Swank – Boys Don’t Cry
2000: Julia Roberts – Erin Brokovich
2001: Halle Berry – Monster’s Ball
2002: Nicole Kidman – The Hours
2003: Charlize Theron – Monster
2004: Hilary Swank – Million Dollar Baby
2005: Reese Witherspoon – Walk The Line
2006: Helen Mirren – The Queen
2007: Marion Cotillard – La vie en rose
2008: Kate Winslet – The Reader
2009: Sandra Bullock – The Blind Side
2010: Natalie Portman – The Black Swan
2011: Meryl Streep – The Iron Lady
2012: Jennifer Lawrence – The bright side
2013: Cate Blanchett – Blue Jasmine
2014: Julianne Moore – Still Alice
2015: Brie Larson – Room
2016: Emma Stone – La La Land
2017: Frances McDormand – Three billboards in Ebbing, Missouri
2018: Olivia Colman – The favorite
2019: Renée Zellweger – Judy
2020: Frances McDormand – Nomadland
Since the SAG Award was established in 1994, none of the actresses listed have won an Oscar without a previous Screen Actors Guil Award nomination. In short, for the main interpreter of the biographical film directed by Pablo Larraìn, things are looking bad from a purely statistical point of view. Not to mention that, at the time of writing, Kristen Stewart still does not have in her pocket the nominations for the Bafta and the Oscars themselves, which will be revealed respectively on Thursday 3 and Tuesday 8 February.