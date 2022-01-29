Kristen Stewart out of the game? No leading actress has ever won an Oscar without a SAG nomination | Awards Today

By Simone Fabriziani

When the nominations for the 28th Screen Actors Guild Awards, the major film and television awards awarded annually by the Hollywood Actors Union (SAG), one of the most shocking exclusions from its five-year membership was that of Kristen Stewart in Spencer.

The US actress, as Princess Diana of Wales, had previously received key nominations for Golden Globe Drama and Critics’s Choice Awards, but lost her first statuette to Nicole Kidman in Being the Ricardos, currently the presumed favorite. A decidedly huge obstacle from a statistical point of view for Kristen Stewart, given that since the institution of the actors’ union award, no actress in a leading role has ever subsequently won an Oscar without a corresponding SAG nomination:

1994: Jessica Lange – Blue Sky

1995: Susan Sarandon – Dead Man Walking

1996: Frances McDormand – Fargo

1997: Helen Hunt – Something has changed

1998: Gwyneth Paltrow – Shakespeare in Love

1999: Hilary Swank – Boys Don’t Cry

2000: Julia Roberts – Erin Brokovich

2001: Halle Berry – Monster’s Ball

2002: Nicole Kidman – The Hours

2003: Charlize Theron – Monster

2004: Hilary Swank – Million Dollar Baby

2005: Reese Witherspoon – Walk The Line

2006: Helen Mirren – The Queen

2007: Marion Cotillard – La vie en rose

2008: Kate Winslet – The Reader

2009: Sandra Bullock – The Blind Side

2010: Natalie Portman – The Black Swan

2011: Meryl Streep – The Iron Lady

2012: Jennifer Lawrence – The bright side

2013: Cate Blanchett – Blue Jasmine

2014: Julianne Moore – Still Alice

2015: Brie Larson – Room

2016: Emma Stone – La La Land

2017: Frances McDormand – Three billboards in Ebbing, Missouri

2018: Olivia Colman – The favorite

2019: Renée Zellweger – Judy

2020: Frances McDormand – Nomadland

Since the SAG Award was established in 1994, none of the actresses listed have won an Oscar without a previous Screen Actors Guil Award nomination. In short, for the main interpreter of the biographical film directed by Pablo Larraìn, things are looking bad from a purely statistical point of view. Not to mention that, at the time of writing, Kristen Stewart still does not have in her pocket the nominations for the Bafta and the Oscars themselves, which will be revealed respectively on Thursday 3 and Tuesday 8 February.