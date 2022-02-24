Kristen Stewart owns a magnificent mansion in Los Angeles

content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from.

The home of a Hollywood star

The actress’s mansion two-story and Mediterranean style, it has four bedrooms, 5.5 bathrooms, a warm and spacious hall, an open concept kitchen, made up of countertops in olive tones, equipped with stainless steel appliances and a small island in the heart of the house. kitchen.

The huge master suite kristen It occupies almost half of the second floor, which provides just enough space for a king-size bed and a sitting area in shades of copper that are the color accent in this neutral-toned room.

A haven abroad

One of the elements of this great property that convinced kristen of buying the house was its picturesque and huge garden which has an ideal patio to enjoy these incredible views in the company of your loved ones.

Other amenities What does the property offer? to enjoy outside is its saltwater pool and a spa that is hidden among bamboo trees, perfectly designed to enjoy the incredible climate of this city.

Guesthouse

In addition to the huge property, this property has a guest house, which was originally a garage with capacity for two vehicles, but is now designed so that kristen you can host your friends and family.

privacy above all

how do you know kristen She is one of the actresses who has kept her personal life private as much as possible, so it is not surprising that the entire residence is surrounded by vast nature that protects the privacy of the property, as well as the actress nominated her first Oscar.