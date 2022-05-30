Kristen Stewart prepares her directorial debut with The Water Chronology

Like many of the stars of the Twilight Saga, Kristen Stewart still trying to shake off the sanbenito of his role as Beautiful swan.

It cannot be said that the actress is not trying to lose that fame with independent films or the most diverse. We have seen her nominated for an Oscar for her conversion into Diana of Wales in Spencer.

Coming soon, David Cronenberg will draw her into a love triangle in Crimes of the Future, the sci-fi master’s new film that debuted at Cannes this week.

Stewart co-stars in the film alongside Viggo Mortensen and Lea Seydouxtransporting us to a dystopian future in which the line between humanity and technology becomes increasingly uncertain and blurred.

However, Kristen Stewart still wants to show more. As has happened with Robert Pattinson (The Batman), getting fame away from the vampire saga is easier said than done.

Speaking to IndieWire, the actress explained that she plans to make her directorial debut later this year: “If I don’t make this movie by the end of the year, I’m going to die.“.

But what movie is Kristen Stewart referring to? The actress intends to direct an adaptation of The water chronologythe novel of Lydia Yuknavitch. The synopsis of the book says the following:

“From the rubble of her troubled youth, Lidia Yuknavitch weaves an amazing story of survival. A memory that is a song to the search for beauty, personal expression, desire —towards men and women—, and the healing power of swimming“.

Although The Timeline of Water would be Kristen Stewart’s debut as a feature film director, the actress already took her first steps in the chair in an episode of Homemade. She also directed the short film Come Swim.