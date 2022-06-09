Kristen Stewart Preparing LGBTQ Ghostbusters Series

Kristen Stewart, who has stood out for defending the rights LGBTQ+, announced that he will make a series in the style Ghostbusters; so he launched a summons to find specialists in the paranormal, mediums, sensitives and researchers, but they must belong to the community.

“I am terribly excited to announce that I will be joining Scout, the producers of ‘Queer Eye,’ ‘Legendary,’ and ‘The Hype,’ on the gayest, funniest, hottest queer ghostbuster show ever. We need to find the most amazing LGBT+ ghost hunters, paranormal specialists, mediums, psychics, and investigators to lead the charge in this super gay ghostbusting adventure,” said Kristen Stewart via her CJ Romero Instagram account.

The actress will be the producer in something that seeks to enter the world of the paranormal in a fun way. Talk about the series has been going on since 2021, when Stewart met with the producers of Queer Eye, a fashionable reality show starring five American gay boys.

The Oscar nominee will also make her directorial debut in an adaptation of Lidia Yuknavitch’s memoir “The Chronology of Water”, along with her fiancee, Dylan Meyer, who will write the screenplay.

Kristen Stewart fashion icon

Kristen Stewart is recognized, not only for being a great actress, sAnd not because she is a fashion icon, because her day-to-day wardrobe is in line with the fashion of the 90s, where she wears totally casual clothes, a style that matches the personality of the American actress.