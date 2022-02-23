Kristen Stewart Reacts To Her Oscar Nomination For Playing Princess Diana

After more than 20 years of acting career, Kristen Stewart receives her first Oscar nomination for her performance in ‘Spencer’.

Kristen Stewart received an Academy Award nomination for portraying Princess Diana in the film ‘Spencer’directed by the Chilean Pablo Larraín, where he built an honest and faithful portrait of the late Lady Di.

Upon hearing the news of her nomination, the American actress was grateful to have been taken into account by the Academy.

“Everybody wants an Oscar, you know, I’m really touched”, expressed the protagonist of the ‘Twilight’ saga to ‘Vanity Fair’ magazine. Next Sunday, March 27, will be when we will know if her interpretation of Diana will be worth the Oscar.

It is worth mentioning that Kristen is nominated for the category of ‘Best Actress’, along with big stars like Nicole Kidman, Jessica Chastain, Penelope Cruz and Olivia Colman. Of all of them, only Jessica does not have the golden statuette, however this is her third nomination.

On the other hand, Stewart assured the publication that the director Pablo Larraín used as a reference to get into the character of the Princess Diana the performance that Gena Rowlands made in the film ‘A woman under the influence’ by John Cassavetes.

Her performance felt so faithful and so alive that even a former bodyguard of Diana’s recognized Kristen’s work.

