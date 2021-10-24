News

Kristen Stewart replies to fans that they want her as the Joker in The Batman

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

Robert Pattinson will star in The Batman, the film directed by Matt Reeves. During the promotion of Spencer, her upcoming Princess Diana film, Stewart was asked about the fan campaign why she is Joker in The Batman.

Kristen Stewart will be Joker in The Batman?

Batman’s biggest rival has been played by multiple actors in several films: Jack Nicholson, Heath Ledger, Jared Leto and Joaquin Phoenix. “I love the energy behind it“, He told Variety of the iconic and insane character Kristen Stewart to Variety, adding that would be very interested in “playing a strange and scary person. To interpret Joker in The Batman would perfectly respond to this desire!

In the next film produced by Warner Bros., The Dark Knight will have to face several of his historical antagonists: the Penguin (Colin Ferrell), the Riddler (Paul Dano) and Catwoman (Zoë Kravitz). The film also stars Jeffrey Wright, John Turturro, Peter Sarsgaard and Andy Serkis.

The Batman

The latest trailer was shown during the DC Fandome event and showed the main characters in action. You can find it in our article. Fan interest in Kristen Stewart would be for a potential sequel. The most notable female Joker in Batman is featured in Flashpoint, in which an alternate reality was generated when Joe Chill killed Bruce Wayne instead of his parents. Thomas became Batman instead and Martha became the Joker.

Loading...
Advertisements

The Joker’s true identity has been a mystery for most of its history. However, live action movies have given it an official alias with Tim Burton’s 1989 film, in which the Joker is Jack Napier, played by Nicholson, and Todd Phillips’ 2019 film. Joker with Phoenix as Arthur Fleck. The Batman will arrive in cinemas on March 4, 2022. Shop for Batman Merchandise Here on Amazon!

Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

786
News

the most surprising sentimental comedy of the year arrives at the cinema
622
News

Cryptocurrency market: from Bitcoin to Ethereum, here are the cryptocurrencies to monitor today
611
News

Uncharted: Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg in the funny behind the scenes video
594
News

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3: Chris Pratt announces the start of filming, video from the set!
545
News

The Dogecoin Foundation has been reestablished. There is also the Ethereum Co-founder!
510
News

One euro per night, but live streaming: the hotel’s proposal
437
News

A winning family, a new poster | Cinema
410
News

How much has Tesla earned to date thanks to Bitcoins?
390
News

Chris Pratt announces the start of filming with a video from the set
349
News

Richard Marquand – The directors of the Saga ⋆ Star Wars Addicted
D1SoftBallNews.com is one of the most important independent realities active in the panorama of digital media. Every day it makes available to its reader’s contents updated in real-time and is organized in vertical thematic channels.

Copyright © 2021 D1SoftBallNews.com

To Top