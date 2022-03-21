Kristen Stewart revealed her favorite performance and praised this actress

Kristen Stewart He has had a great evolution in his career. From being a child actress, she became a teen idol, until she made the jump to the big leagues. She will soon be walking the red carpet at the Oscar awards in which he competes for a nomination for Best actress.

In 2021, the actress accepted the challenge of transforming into Lady Di for the film spencer, directed by Pablo Larrain. The film garnered positive reviews, but it was Stewart’s transformation that garnered high praise.

However, more than a month after the nominations for the Academy Awards were known, the interpreter still cannot believe what she is experiencing. She even remembers her parents’ reactions the day she received the big news from her, which surprised her for not being entirely enthusiastic about her.

Kristen Stewart as Lady Di in Spencer

Of course Stewart Oscar night will not have it easy at all, since he will have to face Jessica Chastain (The Eyes of Tammy Faye), Olivia Coleman (The Lost Daughter), Penelope Cruz (parallel mothers) and Nicole Kidman (Being the Ricardos). Although at the moment there is no favorite, who has the advantage to win the golden statuette is Chastain, who recently won the SAG Award and the Critics’ Choice Award for her role in The Eyes of Tammy Faye.

In a recent interview with ew, Kristen Stewart he praised the performances of his opponents, noting those of Olivia Colman and Penélope Cruz as his favorites. But he also highlighted another that stole all the praise after the premiere of the film.

Is about Alan Haim on Licorice Pizzathe romantic comedy directed by Paul Thomas Andersonwhich has Haim and Copper Hoffman as protagonists.

Alana Haim in Licorice Pizza

Stewart hailed Alana’s performance as “mind blowing”, and remarked how special her performance is considering that she does not come from the world of acting. It should be remembered that Haim has developed a musical career and is part of the Haim group with her sisters, and in 2021, she made her screen debut with Licorice Pizza.

“She is very pretty in the movie and what she does is not easy. I am an actress, I see things a little differently. The amount of story she is telling is very subtle. I was very impressed with her performance,” said the actress. 31 year old performer.

Like Stewart, many others were shocked by the naturalness and spontaneity with which Alana gives herself to the character in Licorice Pizza and shines in every scene of the film. Although the Academy decided to set her aside, the actress received recognition from other associations that included her in the Best Actress category, such as the Golden Globes, the BAFTA Awards and the Critics’ Choice Awards.

