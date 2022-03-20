Kristen Stewart reveals her backup plan in case she doesn’t win the best actress award at the 2022 Oscars | Entertainment Cinema and Series

The Pablo Larraín-directed film follows Diana’s life in 1991 and the pressures of royal life as she meets her ex-husband, Prince Charles, and their children, Princes William and Harry.
In the Best Actress category, Stewart competes with Penelope Cruz, Jessica Chastain, Olivia Colman and Nicole Kidman. But she apparently already has a plan to succeed on the night of March 27 and surprise everyone present, even if she does not win the statuette.
Kristen Stewart’s surprise plan if she doesn’t win an Oscar
In an interview on March 15 on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’, the actress said that she hopes to win the statuette for her role as Diana; however, if she doesn’t, she already has a plan.
Stewart has been engaged to writer/screenwriter Dylan Meyer since November 2021, but the actress’s busy schedule has put wedding plans on hold.
This is where her plan comes in if she loses the Best Actress category, as she joked that if she lost she would take advantage of the big stage full of stars and ask Olivia Colman to marry her so she could finally have her wedding.
The role for which Kristen Stewart was nominated for Best Actress
In an interview with E!’s ‘Daily Pop’ In October 2021, the actress of the ‘Twilight’ saga and films like ‘Still Alice’, commented that before taking the role for ‘Spencer’, she did not know much about who Lady Di was.
“I didn’t have much idea about her before we started, so nothing was going to be a big surprise. I didn’t have a preconceived notion of who she was. I knew that people missed her and that the world was shaken by her loss.”
But in the end she did her research and got so into the role that she received a 2022 Oscar nomination. On February 17, she told ‘Vanity Fair’ magazine that she was very moved, because everyone wants an Oscar.