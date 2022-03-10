Kristen Stewart Reveals How She Celebrated Her Oscar Nomination

The first Oscar nomination for Kristen Stewart It was celebrated very much in the style of the actress.

The 31-year-old star told Variety at the Film Independent Spirit Awards on Sunday that she celebrated her Best Actress nomination for her role as Princess Diana in spencergoing golfing with his fiancée Dylan Meyer and his “girls at Neon,” the movie distributor.

“I went with my girls to Neon and played nine holes in Los Feliz,” Stewart said. “We all became really good friends, so we said, ‘Let’s hit some balls in little holes.’ “

She also admitted that she is “still… kind of floating” after initially being “stunned” when she received the nomination, explaining, “Little kids have little fantasies in their heads… but obviously I didn’t start making movies.” . to be an Oscar nominee.

“I bet when I was little, I was probably like, ‘Yeah, if you’re going to do something, you should do it right.’ But now, I can’t believe it,” Stewart added.

After her nomination announcement last month, Stewart told Entertainment Tonight in a statement that she was “speechless and humbled” by the Academy’s recognition, as well as “gaggled.”

“I never thought in a thousand years that I would be in the company of these four incredible women,” she added of her fellow nominees: Jessica Chastain (The Eyes of Tammy Faye), Olivia Colman (The Lost Daughter), Penelope Cruz (Parallel Mothers) and Nicole Kidman. (Being the Ricardos).

“I would pay to make movies. I would if it was illegal. This is a dream state, to share on this level,” Stewart continued.

She concluded her statement: “I am so touched and so grateful for the work that went into this film. I am so proud to be a part of our film community. I am SO happy. It’s a good day.” “

Directed by Pablo Larrain, spencer details Diana’s decision to divorce Prince Charles in December 1991. The film has received rave reviews, with Stewart earning praise for her performance as the lead.

The former star of Twilight She previously received nominations for her role from the Critics Choice Awards for Best Actress and the Golden Globes for Best Actress – Motion Picture, Drama.

Last Friday, Stewart received the American Riviera Award at the 37th Santa Barbara Film Festival. During the physically elevated ceremony, Stewart expressed his gratitude by accepting the award.

The 94th annual Academy Awards will take place at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood on Sunday, March 27.