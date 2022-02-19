Kristen Stewart Reveals She Actually Tried To Throw Up On ‘Spencer’

‘Spencer’, the biopic of Lady Di directed by Pablo Larraín, was one of the most difficult challenges in Kristen Stewart’s artistic career. The protagonist of this fictional story that recounts what happens during three days of Christmas 1991, is honest in an interview for ‘Vanity Fair’ and tells how she suffered during filming and how at some point she came to “feel the presence” of Princess Diana in some of the scenes.

Putting yourself in the shoes of Lady Di was not an easy task for Kristen Stewart. The actress studied in depth the most unknown aspects of the British aristocrat, delving into the eating disorder that she suffered in order to interpret her with the greatest possible realism. In the film, Stewart is candid about Princess Diana’s struggles with bulimia. “I wanted to make sure her eating disorders weren’t overlooked. She was willing to do anything, ”she says in statements to the well-known magazine.

Such was the involvement of the actress with her role that she tried to make herself vomit in one of the most representative scenes of the film. However, Stewart didn’t make it. “I couldn’t throw up on this movie, even when I really should have,” he says. “I felt like shit and couldn’t get up. I know it was because my body rejected the idea… That topic is so untouchable,” she adds.

Recognition of your work

Kristen Stewart achieved a very important recognition for her role in ‘Spencer’. And it is that the actress got her first Oscar nomination for best leading actress, although she seemed not to be too excited about it. “I don’t give a shit. The Oscars are such a funny thing. There are so many amazing movies and performances that are barely seen,” she concludes.