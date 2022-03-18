Kristen Stewart Reveals Why She Turned Down Scream 4

The movie Scream 4 was released in 2011 and almost featured Kristen Stewart to play an iconic sequence.

The actress Kristen Stewart could win an Oscar thanks to his role in spencer, where she plays Princess Diana. In a recent interview where she reviewed her impressive performance in this movie, she revealed that she is a big fan of the saga. scream and that he was about to participate in the fourth installment of 2011. But he rejected the role, because the producers wanted to emulate the mythical scene played by drew Barrymore from the first installment that hit theaters in 1996.

“So, it’s Drew Barrymore’s character that dies at the beginning. And they created a whole sequence where they killed a lot of people to emulate Drew. But he was just going to be one person, and I was like: I can’t do a Drew. I can’t touch that. You know what I mean? But yeah, so they ended up doing, if I remember correctly, a bigger sequence and not just one victim.” reveals Kristen Stewart.

This is how the movie begins:

Not being able to count on Kristen Stewart, they decided to make an unconventional opening scene. Since it’s a movie within a movie within a movie. Because first we see two girls, played by Lucy Hale and Shena Grimes, talk about a stalker of one of them on Facebook and they are killed by two people with the Ghostface costume. But actually it’s about the movie Stab 6 (Backstab 6) and two other girls played by Anna Pakin and Kristen Bell they’re watching that movie and one of them stabs the other for talking too much, but it’s really Stab 7 (Stab 7). Then two other girls already in the “real world” performed by Britt Robertson and Aimee Teegarden, are killed by Ghostface. After that we already see the logo of scream 4.

Now they will scream 6 and it would be a good idea if they included Kristen Stewart in the film because he has declared himself a big fan of the saga.