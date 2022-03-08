Kristen Stewart Rocks a Bridal-Inspired Outfit on the Red Carpet

Kristen Stewart, the latest Chanel muse, is doing an excellent job of promoting Virginie Viard’s youthful vision for the house. The actress who lives in ripped jeans by day then shines in fabulous Chanel looks by night, wore a tweed suit – perfect to wear as a chic alternative to wedding dress– with her tattoos on display and her classic bold eyeliner: exactly as the Viard models do in their Haute Couture shows.











© Photo: Getty Images

Kristen Stewart.





After rocking a bold Spring/Summer 2022 Haute Couture look at the American Riviera Awards, Kristen Stewartwho is being lauded by the Academy for her role as Diana, in Spencer, attended the Spirit Awards in a pearlescent gown from the 2022 collection encrusted with sequins.











© Courtesy of Off-White / Gorunway

Heeled shoes.



fashion 24 ideal bridal shoes to walk down the aisle Whether it’s classic heels or a beautiful pair of white sneakers, here you will discover the best bridal shoes to consider on the big day.

The shimmering trousers – which fasten with a contrasting black bow – are the result of Chanel’s Métiers d’Art collection, made up of the world’s most skilled artisans, from plumbers to beadworkers. But while traditional Haute Couture has a reputation for being elitist, Viard’s street-inspired work is meant to be worn as such. For Stewart, this means wet, messy hair, black nail polish, and pockets full of attitude.











© Photo: Getty Images

Kristen Stewart.





True Chanel fans will recognize Kristen’s look as the nuptial moment from the pre-fall 2022 show. Worn by Mica Argañaraz with a casual coat over the top, handcrafted touches of sequins became a wedding dress spectacularly fresh and modern that could be worn after saying ‘I do’. ready to see Kristen Stewart attend the biggest award ceremonies in Hollywood in the coming weeks?











© Photo: Courtesy of Chanel.

Chanel Metiers d’Art 2021/22.





Article originally published by Vogue UK, vogue.co.uk. Adapted by Monica Silveti