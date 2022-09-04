Kristen Stewart Rocks A Relaxed Figure In A T-shirt And Blue Jeans As She Leaves The Salon In West Hollywood

|

Kristen Stewart stepped out in a relaxed ensemble for an afternoon in West Hollywood on Saturday.

The 32-year-old actress changed into a white V-neck shirt and added a pair of light blue jeans.

He donned a black cap with white lettering over his eyes and also wore dark sunglasses.

Comfy: Kristen Stewart stepped out in a relaxed ensemble for an afternoon in West Hollywood on Saturday

The Twilight actress walked in blue sneakers as she made her way to her beautiful black Porsche Carrera.

Stewart’s relaxing afternoon marked a rare day off for the perpetually busy movie star.

He currently has two movies in post-production with love at the center of each title.

Generic: The 32-year-old actress donned a white V-neck shirt and added a pair of light blue jeans

Have a good trip: The Twilight actress walked in blue sneakers as she made her way to her beautiful black Porsche Carrera

Time off: Stewart’s relaxing afternoon marked a rare day off for the perpetually busy movie star (pictured May 2022)

The first is titled Love Me, co-starring Stewart and Nope star Steven Yeun, and tells a love story between a satellite and a buoy.

His other movie, Love Lies Bleeding, follows ‘A romance fueled by ego, desire and the American dream’ according to his IMDb page.

Now You See Me star Dave Franco and Westworld actor Ed Harris are working alongside Stewart on Love Lies Bleeding.

Wedding coming soon: Currently engaged to Dylan Meyer who starred in Moxie and XOXO (Pictured March 2022)

Years together: The happy couple started dating in 2019 and became engaged last November (pictured March 2022)

Just as her professional career is going well, Stewart’s personal life has also improved in recent years.

He is currently engaged to Dylan Meyer, who starred in Moxie and XOXO.

The happy couple started dating in 2019 and became engaged last November.

“I wanted to be proposed to, so I think I clearly chose what I wanted and she would dump him,” Stewarts said during an interview on The Howard Stern Show at the time. ‘We got married, it’s happening.’