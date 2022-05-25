Kristen Stewart Rocks Balayage Bob Haircut You Must Wear at 30

Kristen Stewart turn on social networks with a haircut ideal to rejuvenate your image instantly, so get inspired by its Bob mane with blonde balayage highlights what will illuminate Y will slim your face. You will be surprised how easy it is to look from 20 to 30!

when we thought that XL hair would dominate this season, the ‘Spencer’ actress reminds us that the asymmetric lookswith movement and mini are great to wear for the next few months, so try this style in your hair who will give you one fun vibe.

Short haircuts for women: Kristen Stewart looks ideal for summer

The celeb conquered the Cannes Film Festival 2022 during the premiere of the film in which he participated; Crimes of the Future. Kristen modeled a rebellious and relaxed hair that proves to us that even in finery it is worth being true to our style. We love how it looks!

Short haircuts for women: Kristen Stewart wears the ideal look for summer. Photo: AP

In her hair she bet on a Bob longer at the endswith a ash blonde balayage and soft waves. His beauty look was complemented with a Natural makeup from eyebrows plus dark, natural lips and just a little blush so as not to overshadow the uniformity of her skin that stood out with her outfit.

Kristen Stewart wears a jumpsuit at Cannes 2022

His ensemble was not far behind either, as he chose a elephant foot pants which combined with a short blazer designed by the luxurious firm chanell. The red outfit was crowned one of the favorites of the event as it announces some trends in executive looks what we should try