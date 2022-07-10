Kristen Stewart says fame is “the worst thing in the world”

ads

We all know Kristen Stewart for her easy going personality off screen and her undeniable talent on screen. Her most recognized film to date is the successful Twilight Serie. Stewart’s portrayal of Bella Swan began in 2008, and since then, she has become one of the most in-demand actresses in Hollywood. It’s hard to believe that someone who’s been in so many movies has such a hard time with the concept of fame.

Kristen-Stewart | Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Why Kristen Stewart Considers Fame The Worst Thing In The World

There’s no question that Stewart takes her job seriously, only selecting movies she believes in and, more importantly, with people she respects. He has been careful to surround himself with empowering women and people who love the industry for his art, not his fame.

During a Harper’s Bazaar interview, Stewart reiterates these values ​​by mentioning her love of independent filmmaking: “Everyone does it for no reason other than the drive and compulsion to create, and that’s amazing and I love it. it’s pure. It’s not to get famous or rich. Fame is the worst thing in the world.

It’s a breath of fresh air to see celebrities talk about art instead of fame and fortune. Stewart doesn’t plan to stop anytime soon, in fact, her last movie crimes of the future was released on June 3 and his performance is already being talked about. crimes of the future depicts a famous performance artist showing the metamorphosis of his organs as the human species adapts to a synthetic environment.

Kristen Stewart comes from a movie family and started her career at a young age.

Stewart’s mother was a script supervisor and her father was a stage manager, so filmmaking could be said to have encompassed her life from the very beginning. While most kids start out acting in commercials, Stewart soon realized that auditioning for commercials wasn’t his strong suit.

Stewart told The New Yorker, “I was so bad auditioning for commercials, like ‘Taste the Soda’ or whatever.” He found success at a young age, starting in film. security objects, playing the daughter of Patricia Clarkson. Shortly after, she starred panic room alongside Jodie Foster.

With Jodie Foster as her ally, Kristen Stewart had plenty of support as she navigated life in the public eye.

One person who has been familiar with spotlights and looking through a microscope since she was a child is Jodie Foster. After working with Stewart on the set of panic room in 2002, Foster took on a motherly role, wanting to protect Kristen from the harsh environment of Hollywood.

She even wrote a letter to The Daily Beast, and in it, Foster addresses the influence such criticism has on young women:

“Hopefully in the process, you don’t lose your ability to throw your arms into the air again and spin around in wild abandon. That is the ultimate FU and finally the most beautiful survival tool of all. Don’t let them take that away from you.”

Kristen Stewart has had her ups and downs while in the spotlight

After meeting on the set of Twilight, Stewart and Robert Pattinson began their four-year romance and soon became the new “It” couple. Towards the end of their relationship, Stewart was embroiled in a highly publicized cheating scandal.

Stewart and director Rupert Sanders were photographed kissing while they were both in a relationship (Sanders was married). The media wreaked havoc on their brief date, but Stewart got the brunt of all the teasing.

RELATED: Kristen Stewart compared reactions to ‘Crimes of the Future’ premiere to Will Smith’s Oscars slap

ads