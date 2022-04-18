Kristen Stewart Says “Twilight” Was “A Slightly Fringe Independent Film”

Kristen Stewart32, achieved worldwide fame with her role as Bella Swan in the film saga of “twilight”but admit that never expected the first film to be such a success. During an intervention in the podcast of Jess Cagethe actress commented: “I always want to remind people that the first ‘Twilight’ movie was technically an independent film., without detracting from it or saying that it was nothing. We just didn’t know. It was kind of a weird, slightly fringe teen movie. I didn’t think everyone would accept it. I didn’t think we were going to do a sequel.”

Despite the success of those films, Kristen still likes to appear in “smaller” projects. She explained it this way: “After the whole business of “twilight” I’d already been doing kind of smaller, Sundance-like sideshows for a long time and that’s definitely where I like to be. I kept doing that. So it seems like an option to find something away from “Twilight” or something new. But “Twilight” was the movie that came completely out of nowhere, I couldn’t believe it. I think I was very lucky.” A decade after the last premiere of the saga -the second part of “Breaking Dawn”-, the star admitted that now it seems “incredibly distant” his work in it.

The actress starred in those films between 2009 and 2012 and recently discovered that all five parts are available on Netflix: “When I saw that the complete saga is on Netflix, I felt like I was looking through my work from over 10 years ago. It’s weird, because I feel incredibly distant and at the same time so close to me. I dont know, on the one hand I think about how old I am, and on the other that just five minutes ago I made the movies. It’s already been a decade and I can’t believe it.”

You may also like:

-Know the mansion that Kristen Stewart has been selling for two years, but nobody wants to buy

-Avril Lavigne wants Kristen Stewart as the lead in her biopic, if it ever gets made