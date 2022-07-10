Kristen Stewart seeks LGBT ghostbusters for a new reality show

In Twilight, Kristen Stewart became intimate with vampirism. In Personal shopper, it was the spirit world that caught her. And now the actress spencer wants to take advantage of that experience by collaborating with a reality show dedicated to paranormal phenomena… with a twist.

Because out-of-the-closet bisexual Stewart is looking for leads for “the gayest, funniest, most exciting reality ghostbuster in history.”

In an Instagram video, the actress warns that the call for “ghostbusters, specialists in the paranormal, mediums, sensitives and researchers who will lead the team in this super gay adventure” has been opened.

Stewart first spoke about this project in 2021, when he described it as “a paranormal adventure in the queer dimension.” The initiative will be produced by itself and by Scout, the label responsible for the new version of queer eye for Netflix.

Thus, between this paranormal adventure, the preparation of her first film as a director (an adaptation of water chronology, the book of memories Lydia Yuknavitch) and her imminent wedding with her partner Dylan Mayer, Kristen Stewart’s schedule is more packed than ever. We hope that he will have some time left over to consider this reunion with Robert Pattinson who has proposed David Cronenberg…