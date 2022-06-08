Kristen Stewart Seeks ‘Super Gay’ Ghostbusters for Her New Show

Photo credit: Getty Images

Kristen Stewart is looking for LGBT+ ghost hunters and mediums for his next production, a reality show titled ‘Super Gay Ghost-Hunting’.

“I am terribly excited to announce that I will be joining Scout, the producers of ‘Queer Eye,’ ‘Legendary,’ and ‘The Hype,’ in The Gayest, Funniest, Most Exciting Queer Ghost Hunting Show Ever. Stewart says, behind his sunglasses, in a video shared by her stylist and friend. CJ Romero on Instagram Monday afternoon. “We need to find the most amazing LGBT+ ghost huntersparanormal specialists, mediums, psychics and researchers who lead the pack in this ghost hunting super gay adventure”.

Hollywood stars have always been characterized by having a special bond with the spiritualas we have recently been able to verify when learning about the abilities to communicate with the ghosts of Vanessa Hudgens or the paranormal experience of Courteney Cox in a haunted house.

This time it is the star of ‘Twilight’ Kristen Stewart who wants to explore the supernatural world with a ghostbusting show that seeks spirit hunters, mediums, psychics and historians related to the LGBT+ community.

The actress had already announced in November 2021 that she was working on a “ghost hunter” series in an interview for The New Yorker, stating at the time that the project is “a paranormal entertainment in a queer space”.

Photo credit: Getty Images

According to the announcement of the casting call, Stewart will serve as executive producer. in the reality series about ghost hunting. The project represents the latest move for the actress to work behind the scenes. Stewart is also preparing to make her directorial debut.an adaptation of Lydia Yuknavitch’s memoirThe Chronology of Water’. He is also writing a television series with his fiancée, the screenwriter Dylan Mayer.

Kristen Stewart has just premiered her new film directed by David Cronenberg‘Crimes of the Future‘, and will be the protagonist of the new project of the director of ‘Saint Maud’, Rose Glassentitled ‘Love Lies Bleeding’.