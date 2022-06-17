Kristen Stewart sells her house in Malibu: she leaves Latigo Beach for Los Feliz

It seems that Kristen Stewart says goodbye to her beach house. Apparently, Stewart first bought the 540-square-meter house in Malibu in 2011 for $4.5 million, when he was 21 years old and still had a movie left to finish the saga. Twilight. After living in it for 11 years, and almost two years since he put it up for sale for 9 million euros, The actress has officially sold the five-bedroom, five-bathroom property for almost €8 million..

Located in the community of whip beachhehome is not directly on the beachfront, but it offers quick access to it and views of the ocean from the terrace on the top floor. A series of staircases, both interior and exterior, wind through the property, uncovering secluded courtyards, outdoor living areas and, most notably, a spa area surrounded by gardens.

Built in 1993, the interiors are not particularly flashy, instead opting for a casual and relaxed atmosphere. On the property there is a two-storey guest house with one bedroom and one bathroom, while the other four bedrooms and bathrooms are located in the main house, along with a two-car garage. The kitchen has clearly been recently renovated and has modern appliances, as well as elegant wooden cabinets.

Many things have changed for the actress since the purchase of this house in 2011, including the acquisition last year of a house of 5.7 million euros in the neighborhood of The Happy, east of Los Angeles. It seems cheap to us, if we take into account that is going to have Brad Pitt as a neighbor.

Article adapted by Alexandra Manzano via AD USA

