Kristen Stewart sells her trendy Malibu home for $8.3 million

It seems that Kristen Stewart says goodbye to the beach. Apparently, Stewart first bought a 540-square-meter house in Malibu with his mother in 2011 for $4.8 million, when she was 21 and still had a movie to go in the series. Twilight. After 11 years in his Malibu home, and nearly two years since he listed it for $9.5 million, the actress finally officially sold the beach house five-bedroom, five-bathroom for $8.3 million.

Located in the community of Latigo Beach, the house is not directly on the beachfront, but offers quick access to it and ocean views from the top floor deck. A series of staircases, both interior and exterior, wind through the property, revealing secluded patios, living rooms and, most notably, a well-landscaped spa area. Built in 1993, the interiors aren’t particularly flashy, instead opting for the casual vibe of the place. On the property there is a two-story guest house with one bedroom and one bathroom, while the other four bedrooms and bathrooms are located in the main structure, along with a garage for two cars. The kitchen was recently updated and features Bosch, Dacor, and KitchenAid appliances, as well as sleek wood cabinetry.

Many things have changed for the actress since buying this beautiful property in 2011, including last year’s purchase of a $6 million home in the Los Feliz neighborhood of East Los Angeles. Stewart has owned that property since 2012, when she reportedly paid $2.2 million for the place.

Article originally published in AD US.

Translation and adaptation of Fernanda Toral.