Kristen Stewart shares her reaction after being seen in Crimes of the Future, the new film by David Cronenberg

Next June, Crimes of the Future, the new film by acclaimed filmmaker David Cronenberg after eight years without being behind the cameras, will land in theaters in the United States.

Starring Viggo Mortensen, Lea Seydoux Y Kristen Stewartthe plot of this new science fiction film is set in a world where humans are adapting to a synthetic environment and bodies are undergoing new transformations and mutations.

If you often watch series when traveling or in various parts of the house, these tablets can be good companions for entertainment consumption. See list

Under this premise follows the story of Saul Tenser, a famous performance artist who, in collaboration with his partner Caprice, publicly shows the metamorphosis of its organs in avant-garde performances.

Meanwhile, Timlin, a researcher at the National Organ Registry, obsessively follows Saul’s movements and soon discovers a mysterious group. Their mission will be to use Saul’s notoriety to shed light on the next phase of human evolution..

Despite the fact that David Cronenberg expected people to leave Cannes five minutes after Crimes of the Future was screened due to its strong scenes, the truth is that the film has hardly caused any dropouts after passing through Cannes and has received a standing ovation. 6 minutes, which indicates that it will be a very promising tape.

VIDEO Trailer of Crimes of the Future, the new film by David Cronenberg

During a recent press conference (via Insider), Kristen Stewart shared her reaction to seeing herself for the first time in Crimes of the Future during the film’s premiere.

The actress admitted that she had little idea what the film was about during production, but after seeing it, all the narrative themes made sense to her.

“We actors spend every day after work saying, ‘What the hell are we doing?’ But then I saw the movie last night and it was very clear to me. It’s very revealing, and it feels like you’re cutting up organs when you’re doing something, and if it doesn’t feel that way then it’s not worth it.”

After passing through Cannes, the film Crimes of the Future will be released in theaters in the United States on June 3, 2022, although at the moment there is still no official release date in Spain. Meanwhile, here we recommend these 10 movies with heartbreaking stories to cry your eyes out that are worth seeing.