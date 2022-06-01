Kristen Stewart shows the most sophisticated summer hairstyles in Cannes

We had no doubt that Kristen Stewart I was going to be one of the best dressed Cannes 2022. His choices were signed by chanell, releasing that carefree and somewhat rebellious aspect that characterizes it, but in the best style of French sophistication. She hypnotized the flashes by substituting ball gowns by sumptuous pants and tops. However, what he brought us here was his willingness to make each appearance something mythical, and he only needed the help of his hair.

American actress, Kristen Stewartarrived at the Côte d’Azur with a styling in mode off-duty: denim shorts, exposed underwear, basic T-shirt and track boots and, of course, your mane He defended his aesthetic. Here begins this story…

The Cannes Film Festival It not only commemorates the film industry, it also rewards the best in fashion. The celebrities parade Hollywood-style across the red carpet, but this year, Stewart He gave us moments that surpassed that traditional aesthetic. Outside of her looks, it was her hairstyles that became imposing, originating new trends.

What are the trending summer hairstyles that Kristen Stewart is wearing in Cannes?

Loose hair with side parting

Kristen Stewart wears a casual side-parted hairstyle at Cannes 2022. Jacopo Raule/Getty Images

As indicated, the arrival of the director The festival that has seen her grow up had to be memorable, and she did it as only she knows how to do it. For the calm days of summer and the occasional visit to the beach, she proposed her in the company of her hairstylistAdir Abergel, one of the hairstyles that rejuvenate the most. Loose hair, natural waves and side parting — cool and fresh.

effortless ponytail