Kristen Stewart signs for A24 to make a romantic thriller

What a great signing from A24! The actress nominated for an Oscar for ‘Spencer’, Kristen Stewart, will make a romantic thriller produced by the study.

Kristen Stewart will be the protagonist of the new romantic thriller produced by A24. The film is titled Love Lies Bleeding and is written and directed by Rose Glass, a very talented British filmmaker. glass has done before Saint Maud (2021), a religious horror film. His film debut was loved by critics, but not so much by the general public. The reflection that he elaborated on trauma and religion earned him the British Independent Film. He will now approach a different story.

This new film will be one of Kristen Stewart’s first roles after playing Princess Diana in the biopic spencer (2021). This role earned the actress from Twilight her first nominations for Best Actress at both the Golden Globes and the Oscars. Stewart has opted for more dramatic roles, following in the footsteps of what she did before batman our dear Robert Pattinson. Somehow, both have wanted to remove the “sanbenito” from the youth franchise they led. Their careers are now in the prime of their lives.

‘Love Lies Bleeding’ will unite the concepts of romance and bodybuilding in this new proposal for a thriller with romantic and obsessive overtones

Studios A24 and Film4 have announced that Kristen Stewart and Rose Glass will team up for the romantic thriller titled Love Lies Bleeding. This film focuses on the intense world of bodybuilding competition. Romance and bodybuilding; surprised, right? Stewart’s character has been described as a “protective, loving bodybuilder”. Glass, who wrote the script with Weronika Tofilska, a writer who has only worked on short films before, will also direct. A24 will finance the film together with Film4, the British channel Channel Four’s feature film division.