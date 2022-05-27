Kristen Stewart speaks at Cannes about her directing debut

Kristen Stewart has been busy these days promoting crimes of the future at the Cannes Film Festival. David Cronenberg’s film competes in the official section of the contest and has its own Stewart, Vigo Mortensen, and Lea Seydoux. as protagonists. However, beyond the fact that the Oscar nominee is involved in talking about the film, she has also taken advantage of the notoriety of the press to talk about her directorial debut. A debut feature that she herself hopes will arrive sooner rather than later.

“If I don’t make this movie before the end of the year, I will die”, the interpreter joked. The main problem is that he needs to finish covering the entire financing of the film and that Stewart wants to work with a small team of five people, Rolling flexibly up and down the Oregon coast. Taking advantage of her interest in the seventh art and her well-known cinephilia, they asked her if she had had time to attend some projection during the festivalbut unfortunately he said that the promotion of crimes of the future hasn’t let her attend all the premieres she wanted, although she stated that to be honest, she preferred the links since she has “a great projector”.

As a filmmaker, Kristen Stewart has shot several shorts since 2017, as well as a video clip for the musical group Chvrches. However, contrary to her wishes, her debut feature entitled The chronology of water, is taking much longer than expected to occur. He has been working on it for four years, stemming from a deep connection with the author of the original novel on which the story is based, Lidia Yuknavitch: “She is in my blood and I knew it before I met her. As soon as I met her, it was like we started this race without any sense of competition…My only goal is to finish the script and hire a really spectacular actor. I’m going to write the best female role. I’m going to write a role that I want so badly… but I’m not going to play.”

A few months ago, Stewart told Variety that the production was “in process”. The Chronology of wáter focuses on the experiences of Yuknavitch, who, accepting his bisexuality and addiction problems, is part of the boycott of Israeli oppression of Palestine. In her film schedule, the star of spencer has ahead the production of Love lies bleedingbut otherwise has a clear enough schedule to focus on her directorial debut.