Kristen Stewart, Spencer: the transformation to become Lady D.

Venice, the Lido, the Festival: the lagoon city does not retreat in the face of the pandemic, it arms itself with a green pass and opens its doors to auteur cinema. Among the most anticipated actresses there is Kristen Stewart, the Lady Diana in “Spencer” from Pablo Larrain on the weekend a Sandringham in Norfolk, England during Christmas holidays of 1991 with the Royal Family which made to decide Diana to ask for a divorce from the prince Carlo. The film with Kristen in the role of Diana is in competition in Venice, takes its title from the surname of Lady D as a maiden, is an author biopic very intense that takes place in three days: almost a play. Directed by the director of the lucky Jackie (2016) with Natalie Portman, the film focuses on a particular moment in Diana’s life: the one in which she begins to meditate on separating from Carlo.

How to keep fit. Brava, intense, mature, no longer just the interpreter of Panic Room of the early days, the daughter of Dennis Quaid and Sharon Stone in the thriller Dark appearances in Cold Creek or the Bella Swan from the saga of Twilight. Mother nature endowed her with a slim physique, Kristen is tall 1 meter and 68 and weighs 55 kg, but this is not enough to boast a perfect, toned, slender body that she, as stated in an issue of Vogue UK, started training for the film “Snow White and the Hunter” and then Breaking Dawn Part 2, the change has begun and has never stopped: he started training regularly. Under the guidance of a personal trainer, green light a squat, push-ups, weight training, pilates, for balance and flexibility. It’s a lot Bikram Yoga. “It is a yoga system developed by Bikram Choudhury and popularized in the early 70s – he explains Elena Buscone, massage therapist, yoga and pilates teacher -. It is practiced in a heated room a 38th with 60th humidity. A sequence of 90 minutes and 26 positions to align the body, correct incorrect postures, loosen the joints. They are practiced in rooms heated between 37 and 40 degrees, ideal for those who need to purify themselves of toxins and lose weight. And the asanas are easily achieved: in the heat muscles, ligaments and joints relax and the whole body becomes more flexible, detoxifies with a provoked sweating and some breathing exercises ”.

Swimming, dancing, riding. Not only push-ups and yoga . Kristen keeps fit with other disciplines. Among these swimming, perfect not only for keeping active by stimulating all muscle groups, it promotes circulation, does not impact the joints, strengthens the heart, burns many calories. Perfect mix with dance, ideal for toning the body, training the cardiovascular system and, yes, having fun! In the meantime we are working on flexibility, coordination, endurance almost without realizing that you are doing physical activity since it is a discipline that involves and amuses. As for horseback riding, he has a horse on his farm in North Caroline.

Diet. As for the diet, it appears that Kristen doesn’t like fasting, prefers to consume foods ad high protein content, with few calories , like pork seasoned with green chilli sauce, enjoy the spicy soups, homemade cakes, Mexican food, the pasta, chocolate drinks and fish. Certainly not a Hollywood diet, but if with a lot of training it guarantees that you get Stewart’s body, it’s worth a try. Loading... Advertisements

