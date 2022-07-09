Kristen Stewart spoke for the first time about the impact that the role of Princess Diana in Spencer had on her.

Kristen Stewart, the lead actress of “Spencer,” released an emotional statement Monday, sharing her views on the mental health she has faced throughout her life with Princess Diana, whom she played.

Stewart confessed that she enjoyed the honor of her first Best Actress nomination at the 2022 Oscars for her biopic “Spencer,” directed by Pablo Larraín.

In fact, Kristen Stewart has been able to make quite a media name of late, thanks to her support for the LGBTQ+ community (she, in turn, is bisexual, according to her own statements). Therefore, the nomination acquires new values ​​in this sense.

She was also recently named honorary chair at the Independent Spirit Awards, where both the actress and Nick Offerman and Megan Mullally all pointed the middle finger at Vladimir Putin in the context of the Ukraine invasion.

Kristen Stewart and the impact this role has had on her career as an actress

The movie “Spencer” closely follows the (slightly) fictionalized version of Princess Diana, as she subtly battles with the British royal family over a bank holiday weekend.

Stewart’s performance was, without exception, perhaps exceptional, and shows a special side to one of the most beloved figures in contemporary history.

Larraín, who also directed the 2016 psychological and historical drama “Jackie” starring Natalie Portman, offered a perspective on the Princess that not many have had the chance to see since England’s Royal Family always kept the truth behind the scenes. , for the sake of spreading a perfect image in the world.

In her published letter, Kristen Stewart discusses the unhappiness behind the Princess of Hearts’ eating disorder, amidst many bouts of depression, in the context of her rocky relationship with both her husband, Prince Charles, and her famous family. In this letter, the actress mentions the profound impact this role has had on her career.