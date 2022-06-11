Kristen Stewart starts casting for LGBTQIA+ ghostbusters series

The actress Kristen Stewart She has decided to leave vampires behind forever, because after years of being recognized as the star of the Twilight movie saga, she has decided to change her environment and now she plans to dedicate herself to hunting ghosts, or rather, she has decided to associate with Scout Productions.

That’s right, the company behind shows like Queer Eye, Legendary and The Hype, to create what Stewart describes as “the gayest, funniest, hottest queer ghost hunting show ever”That is why the actress and now the mind and producer behind the program made the official announcement on social networks and took over the Instagram account of the famous stylist. CJ Romerowho is also part of the series.

You see, with the publication of a video, Stewart put out the casting call for the adventure, while an accompanying casting notice stated that “a major streamer” is also involved: “We need to find the most amazing LGBTQ+ ghost hunters, paranormal specialists, mediums, psychics and investigators to lead the pack in this super gay ghost hunting adventure”mentioned the actress.

Now, if you think this is the first time Stewart has spoken about the project, you’re wrong, because just last year he told The New Yorker that he was developing a gay, ghost-hunting reality series that, in at the time, and described it as “a paranormal romp in queer space”.

This as yet untitled series will be the first time Stewart is credited as an executive producer: “Homosexuals love pretty things”Stewart said. “So, we’re aiming for wealth”. Not much has been revealed about the project, but according to questions fans asked on the casting submission page, so those interested will need some paranormal experience including ghost hunting, supernatural psychometry, paranormal investigation, or more.

In addition, said casting includes questions about what kind of equipment was used for the activities and what makes the applicant unique from other paranormal experts, so while the casting is ongoing for the queer ghost hunting series, it can currently be seen Stewart in David Cronenberg’s latest film, Crimes of the Future.