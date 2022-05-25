Kristen Stewart steals the covers of magazines in Cannes: check out her ‘ofnis’

Who would have thought that the girl from Twilight, Kristen Stewart, would take off so high that nobody can stop her, well yes, and although it is not the first time that she goes to Cannes, now she has a special reason to do so, because «Crimes of the Future”, the film where he acts, goes for the Palme d’Or.

This is Kristen’s first time acting in a film directed by David Cronenberg, and the director spoke highly of her acting abilities.

Read also: ‘Crimes of the Future’, by David Cronenberg, premieres at Cannes and causes deferred opinions

“Crimes of the Future” was presented on Monday in Cannes and as a result, the actors and actresses, along with the director, have had group and solo interviews to talk about the film and about personal projects.

They have also been seen walking the red carpet at Cannes, wearing designer outfits, for example, Kristen wears Channel, as we show you in the following images.

The young actress was nominated for an Oscar, in the category of Best Actress, for her performance in Spencer, by Pablo Larraín, about a chapter in the life of Princess Diana.

It is unknown what will be the next step for the actress who started acting in 1999, with the movie Triton by Accident.