Kristen Stewart surprises in trailer for “Crimes of the Future” in the midst of violence and sensuality

David Cronenberg’s latest film, “Crimes of the Future”will be in competition at the Cannes Film Festival and has just released a trailer that shows the return of the Canadian filmmaker to the terrifying and futuristic atmospheres that characterized the first part of his long and exceptional career.

It is, in fact, his first film since “Maps of the Stars” (2014), with Robert Pattinson.

From the outset, the first images immediately refer to “ExistZ” (1999), that gem starring Jennifer Jason Leigh and Jude Law about viral and organic videogames, and its adaptation of “The Naked Lunch” (1991).

“Crimes of the Future” is about a deep dive into the not too distant future where humanity is learning to adapt to its synthetic environment. This evolution takes humans beyond their natural state and into a metamorphosis, which alters their biological makeup.

Cronenberg’s film stars Kristen StewartLea Seydoux and Viggo MortensenCanadian’s collaborator on “Eastern Promises” and “A History of Violence.”

The trailer has caused a sensation. Between blood, violence and desecration permeates an erotic and sensual environmentbut all in the twisted atmospheres of Cronenberg’s cinema, which talks about evolution, limits and power without forgetting human relationships taken to the extreme.

