Kristen Stewart surprises on the red carpet with these trendy designs

Kristen Stewart is one of the ambassadors of the brand chanell. As such, the actress always opts for one of her designs on every red carpet and her last three appearances were no exception to her.

She chose some classic but memorable outfits as defined chanell through its tendencies. Black and white were the colors chosen by the actress for her outfits and these are two shades that will never make her fail. Let’s see her looks!

Wearing a total black look by Chanel, Kristen Stewart walked the blue carpet. Photo: Instagram.

For lunch before the Oscars, Kristen Stewart He chose a set of black wide-leg pants along with a cropped black tweed jacket or jacket with buttons and appliqués on the sleeves in silver. The new Lady Di in the cinema decided to give full attention to her smokey eyes in black, matching her entire look.

The actress opted for the bicolor in this classic and flattering ensemble. Photo: Pinterest.

Later, for a press conference for the film “Spencer,” Kristen Stewart He opted for the black-white bicolor, in high-waisted cropped black pants along with a white shirt with rolled-up sleeves, and a black bow around his neck. As shoes, she chose black and white lace-up ankle boots that went perfectly with her entire outfit.

Kristen Stewart shows that her looks are the best in Hollywood with Chanel. Photo: Instagram.

Finally and for the Independent Spirit Awards, Kristen Stewart She wore a jumpsuit with a white front and black back. The jumpsuit had long sleeves and straight pants that greatly flattered the actress’s figure. Kristen just chose some black stilettos and an appliqué of shiny lengths in her platinum hair.

Related news

Just like Penelope Cruz, Kristen Stewart gives us three outfits perfect signed by chanell. What is your favorite?