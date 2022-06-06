Kristen Stewart takes a Ford icon to the next level in this video

The Oscar nominee for Spencer has been shown off again. This time, not on the Academy Awards Red Carpet, but at Cannes 2022 in a Chanel outfit. Her name has sparked speculation after sayings of a famous film director. Meanwhile, we relive his anthology performance at the wheel of a legendary model of the American manufacturer.

Kristen Stewart is at its point in 2022. The statements of the experienced Canadian director David Cronenberg put the actress back on the scene. “I have an idea for a movie for which it would be great to have them both,” he confessed about her and Robert Pattinson, who is also in the news again after Warner raised his thumb for the production of the sequel to batman.

The filmmaker added that he admires their careers but clarified that it would not be an easy undertaking due to their past in Twilight. “It could be problematic, because the fans will expect a certain type of relationship and that would be a hindrance when creating new characters for them (…). I have a feeling that it would be problematic, so for now, it is purely theoretical” , justified Cronenberg.

Stewart’s performance as Lady Di in Spencer (2021) led her to be one of the candidates to win the Oscar for Best Actress. But outside of her filmography, if the Rock and Roll Academy Awards existed, Stewart would also be nominated. It’s that in Ride ‘Em On Down she leaves everything and, as if that weren’t enough, she enjoys an explosive combination: The Rolling Stones and a classic Ford legend.

Kristen Stewart in Ride ‘Em On Down by The Rolling Stones.

Of course, it is not the only case in which Stewart collaborates with established bands. Two years after his performance for Mick Jagger and his company, he would take his role as an indomitable young man to If you really love nothingInterpol’s powerful rock, where he reappears alongside another distinctive car, this time from an English brand: a Rolls-Royce Silver Shadow II.

Let’s contextualize. It had been 11 years since the Rolling Stones had recorded. In 2016 they would break the drought of new study materials with a very particular delivery. Blue and Lonesome was not only the first album released by the English after more than a decade, but also the first album entirely made up of foreign songs.

And in The Rolling Stones’ version of the Eddie Taylor theme, everything fits the style and color of the main car. If he Ford Mustang is blue, for Stewart’s tongue and the iconic tongue Stone must also be blue. In Ride ‘Em On Down, the actress of Twilight (2008), Adventureland (2009) and Panic Room (2002) and Ford’s flagship model break hearts. You do not believe me? Look at the video:

Kristen Stewart and the Ford Mustang in Ride ‘Em On Down