Kristen Stewart Talks About Attending Public Events And How It Feels To Have So Many Cameras On Her

Whether you love her or love to hate her, there’s no denying that Kristen Stewart has made a name for herself in Hollywood. She’s come a long way from playing playing Bella Swan in Twilight since last year she was nominated for an Oscar for her performance in spencer. Still, she herself has apparently remained unchanged by her lofty star status. The actress, known for her social antics, has now opened up about attending public events and how it feels to have all those cameras on her.

while talking with Vulture about his character and his involvement in crimes of the future and how wild and outspoken the movie is, Kristen Stewart touched on how she deals with her fame when she attends public events. She apparently has two opinions when it comes to how she should act in those settings, saying:

I am always torn between wanting to be so exhibitionist (being out there and open and showing everything about myself) and being protective. Regardless, thinking you’re being misunderstood is super narcissistic because everyone has their own experience with what you’re posting. But I just have a physical dislike that I can’t really control.

In the past, the actress has made headlines for being uncomfortable or even unfriendly at mass events. Thanks to the photographs of her, she came out as the star without smiling, although this could be due to the fact that fame was a terrifying concept for her . It seems that this apparent misinterpretation of her character could be due in part to the “physical aversion” she has to having so much attention on her.

In the same interview, Kristen Stewart went on to say that she could be having a wonderful time at an event and appear miserable or combative to the outside world. For example, she recalled her having her photo taken at the PGAs, where she had a “knee-jerk physical reaction” and she looked angry in one photo. Here she is in her own words:

I was at the PGAs and I was having a great time. Steven Spielberg was behind me! It was a room full of people where I was like a kid in a candy store. And then this guy with a camera said this: [mimics camera in face]. Which is completely normal. I’m an actor and I’m at an awards show. It’s okay. And my body literally got like this: [raises both middle fingers sarcastically]. I couldn’t understand. I was like, Kristen… But it wasn’t like I was mad because she took a picture of me. It was just a weird, instinctive physical reaction to being looked at at a time when he didn’t expect it.

I must say that I am a victim of RBF, and I would definitely be one of those people who would appear angry in a photo. Thankfully, Kristen Stewart’s less-than-ideal treatment of photographers and the like hasn’t stopped her from becoming a force to be reckoned with in Hollywood.

His latest movie is crimes of the futureone of the most “unique” movie releases of 2022. It’s a far cry from spencer, as it’s such a nasty sci-fi horror movie that festival goers walked out because of its grotesque scenes. Even though it happened at the Cannes Film Festival, the star was apparently quite happy with the experience . She seems to be at a great point in her career, and is even was supposed to make her directorial debut soon with The water chronology.

Kristen Stewart can still be a little insecure about how to present herself at public events and is still uncomfortable with too many cameras. However, the only camera she really cares about is the one she’s acting in front of or behind her, and she seems like she’s great at it. you can see it in crimes of the future when it opens in theaters June 3.