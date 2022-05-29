Entertainment

Kristen Stewart Talks About Attending Public Events And How It Feels To Have So Many Cameras On Her

Whether you love her or love to hate her, there’s no denying that Kristen Stewart has made a name for herself in Hollywood. She’s come a long way from playing playing Bella Swan in Twilight since last year she was nominated for an Oscar for her performance in spencer. Still, she herself has apparently remained unchanged by her lofty star status. The actress, known for her social antics, has now opened up about attending public events and how it feels to have all those cameras on her.

while talking with Vulture about his character and his involvement in crimes of the future and how wild and outspoken the movie is, Kristen Stewart touched on how she deals with her fame when she attends public events. She apparently has two opinions when it comes to how she should act in those settings, saying:

I am always torn between wanting to be so exhibitionist (being out there and open and showing everything about myself) and being protective. Regardless, thinking you’re being misunderstood is super narcissistic because everyone has their own experience with what you’re posting. But I just have a physical dislike that I can’t really control.

