Kristen Stewart talks about her relationship with Nicole Kidman, with whom she was supposed to star in Panic Room

Kristen Stewart, interviewed by Stephen Colbert, recently talked about her friendship with Nicole Kidman, the famous actress with whom she was supposed to star in Panic Room.

This Monday Kristen Stewart revealed that he has a deep friendship with Nicole Kidman, during the last episode of The Late Show With Stephen Colbert. The revelation of the 31-year-old actress, who was supposed to star with Kidman in Panic Room, came on the promotional tour of her new movie, Spencer, in which she plays the late Princess Diana.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DtFEB2BftRs

Stephen, 57, noted that Kristen received critical acclaim for her performance and asked the actress her opinion on this time of year, to which Stewart replied: “I love it, I also spoke to Nicole Kidman for about 45 minutes during a Zoom call. After our conversation she sent me flowers, she had a lot of fun talking to me. “

“We actually worked together, years ago, but she was forced to leave the film set because she was injured while filming. He was supposed to star in Panic Room with me“, the star recounted about the 2002 film. The Spencer’s actress confirmed that Jodie Foster, 59, landed the role after the incident that prevented Kidman from acting in the film occurred.

Stephen also congratulated Kristen Stewart, also during the interview, for getting engaged to screenwriter Dylan Meyer; in this regard, the actress revealed: “I want to have a big party or something. I don’t like ceremonies very much. Sometimes I think we can get married tomorrow too, so, suddenly, and then go out in the evening with friends and relatives as if nothing had happened.. “