Kristen Stewart talks about the public’s bad reaction to her new film

Kristen Stewart has finally opened up about the audience reaction to her new movie “Crimes of the Future.” As will be remembered, French media reported that a large part of the public left the room during the screening. As you may recall, the film was presented at the recently concluded Cannes Film Festival.

“Notably, most of the people who left did so within the first five minutes, while others left during a particularly grotesque scene involving Léa Seydoux and the autopsy of a child,” IGN reported, as reviewed by Just Jared. .

“Everyone loves to talk about how their movies are hard to watch and it’s funny to talk about the people who walk out of Cannes screenings,” the American actress said in an interview for the Insider portal. “But every weird scratch in her movies makes me amazed. You want to lean towards that. And it never disgusts me. The way I feel, it’s all really really visceral desire, and that’s the only reason we’re alive. We are sacks of pleasure », she added immediately.

I didn’t know what it was

The artist, who achieved world fame thanks to the vampire saga “Twilight”, admitted that during the filming of the film she was not very clear about its theme.

“We actors spend every day after work like, ‘What the hell are we doing? But then I saw the movie and it was so clear to me,” she noted. “It gets so exposed, and it feels like you’re hacking organs when you’re doing something, and if it doesn’t feel that way it’s not worth it,” she said.

It should be noted that despite the people who left the room during the screening of the film, the film received a 10-minute standing ovation at the end, according to Variety.

David Cronenberg’s “Crimes of the Future” is set in the not-too-distant future where the human body creates abnormal mutations of internal organs. The story centers on a performance artist named Saul Tenser (Viggo Mortensen), whose organs are harvested by his partner Caprice (Léa Seydoux) in pseudo-sexual rituals for clandestine audiences.

Kristen Stewart, Insider highlights, plays a research surgeon who works for the National Organ Registry. She is fascinated by Saul Tenser and becomes obsessed with his body.

After its presentation at the Cannes Film Festival, the film opens this Thursday, June 2, in theaters in the United States. The date of its debut in Latin America has not yet been announced.