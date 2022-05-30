Kristen Stewart Talks Body Horror, Cronenberg, Cannes

David Cronenberg’s “Crimes of the Future,” in which an artist played by Viggo Mortensen has organs and tumors removed from his body in performance art displays, stars Kristen Stewart as a timid bureaucrat who quickly becomes a passionate devotee.

In the film, part of the Cannes Film Festival program that opens in commercial theaters June 3, Stewart’s character, moved and breathless by what she has witnessed, transforms into a fan and, perhaps, into an artist.

It is a literally heartbreaking piece of work, full of metaphorical meaning about the creation of art, with which Stewart connects deeply. It’s also fitting that he brought the actress back to Cannes, a great platform for her own transformations of the past decade on screen.

“There’s a certain commitment to what feels like radical art here that is extremely brash and bold and arrogant in a beautiful way,” Stewart says on a rooftop terrace overlooking the Croisette in Cannes. “Nobody has to differ and say, ‘Well, I guess what we do is not save lives.’ Yes it is! Art really does save lives.”

In an interview, Stewart reflected on the themes of “Crimes of the Future,” how they encapsulate her own artistic journey, and how they mesh with it.

AP: The attitude toward “radical” film that you describe certainly applies to “Crimes of the Future,” but Cronenberg has had a hard time getting financing for his films. Does she ever get frustrated at how different Hollywood is from Cannes?

STEWART: Yes, it is an industry driven by the amount of money that is generated. We call it the movie business in Los Angeles. I’m in it because I want everyone to see the things we do, but it’s perspective. If you don’t focus on that, it doesn’t affect you. But alas, I resent it so deeply. (Laughter).

PA: Seriously?

STEWART: Yes, but I also recognize that it’s expansive. That’s great. There is no way around it in a capitalist society. It’s good to acknowledge how obsessed you are with something instead of having to pretend it’s not that important. And feeling like every interview you do is under the guise of a conversation, but what you’re doing is promoting the release date and the studio is listening to every word you say, and they’re like, “Don’t say that word, that’s provocative.” . It’s like, what?

AP: Did you see your character in “Crimes of the Future” as a fan? How did you connect with her?

STEWART: One of the things the film asks is who can or cannot consider art to be “art.” What we do now could be art for someone. But there are certain people who become so frantic with human beings that they are forced to externalize their inner life, and there is a theme of jealousy that drives people crazy. It’s beautiful to dig yourself out and show it to the world. Not everyone does and not everyone is capable of doing it. But it’s definitely something humans lean towards. It was fun to play someone who is so repressed and shut in and wants to do a good job. She believes in the myth. She believes in the government. She believes in all these things that we all make up. We invented all this! When she sees someone do something different, her heart bursts out of her chest. Then there is this desire to have a vicarious experience. I thought it was great to play someone who has a complete awakening.

AP: Has any version of what happens to her ever occurred to you?

STEWART: I used to say that when you act, you’re a really good liar. I think I turned 13 and realized that I was very moved by certain experiences and that I was attracted to certain people. I left with memories that occurred within the scenes and I felt that they were mine, they were so personal. I really didn’t know where this all stopped and began. I thought, “I am an artist”. Then I started to become the complete opposite. I was always very embarrassed. I would say that if you can walk and talk, you can act. I still believe it. It’s just the will to go there. But I absolutely had a moment. It was like a religious experience. You get theology out of that word and it’s pretty interchangeable with faith. I started to believe, and that really changed my life.

AP: The central metaphor of the film is about drawing art from oneself, sometimes painfully, often beautifully, even if it’s grotesque. Do you identify with that idea?

STEWART: Definitely. In retrospect, I did not understand that Saul Tenser (Mortensen) is David (Cronenberg). I think David will outlive us all and make a lot more movies. But there is a kind of last gasp that an artist can feel even at 15 years old. Is this the last thing I’m going to be able to do? Can I still do something? Is something going to come out? When Viggo is destroying these organs, I think: “David, you will never be able to stop”. Obviously one gives oneself, one feels that he is excavating these pieces to present them as an offering. But you get a lot in return. It is very reciprocal.

AP: Do you ever feel like you give too much of yourself?

STEWART: No, pain is the most cathartic pleasure. This thing of having to open up to the pits to be able to feel each other, really I would do it without limits. The most difficult moments of my personal life, the moments when I have been in full tumult, I look at them with shining eyes. I think, “Wow, I was on a real body drug.” There is euphoria in pain, so it is good to share it. It’s really horrible to sit alone with the pain.

AP: At the festival’s press conference, Cronenberg spoke of the possible nullification of abortion rights for women as “real body terror.” Do you agree?

STEWART: We think of the body in relation to legislation almost exclusively on abortion and gender. Almost absolutely everything has to do with the physical. It’s hard to put this into words because it’s probably not the right format to start screaming right here on this balcony. Perhaps this is totally naive; in America, I really didn’t think the ball was going to roll so violently and so fast. Everything they pushed forward is falling apart. The acceleration is so overwhelming that it is difficult to comprehend. It’s (expletive) and terrifying. If I had grown up somewhere else, maybe I would feel differently. I’m not trying to tell anyone else that they’re wrong. This is all so stupid and unnecessary.

AP: You are preparing to direct your first feature film. How’s that going?

STEWART: I have been working on this project for five years. I didn’t want to rush. It’s based on a memoir and the beautiful thing is that it feels like a real memory with emotional intelligence and chronology. It is called “The Chronology of Water” (“The chronology of water”, by Lidia Yuknavitch). It really is about a washing of memories that are apparently not connected by anything lucid, but always something emotional. It’s very difficult to do that visually. Nor did he want to apply a structure that was more formal. It wouldn’t be the same story. It is the most physical text I have ever read. The way he talks about having a body, I need to see that in a movie. It’s like “Water Lilies” by (Celine Sciamma) and “Morvern Callar” by (Lynne Ramsay). My favorite stuff is always about how artists find their voices, because it screams for you to find yours. Even if you don’t consider yourself an artist, you write your own story.

